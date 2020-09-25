VP Ssekandi summoned over ex-Asian property

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The new city of Masaka is set to begin life on a clean slate as Parliament starts the process of laying to rest the restless ghost of ex-Asian properties that were grabbed by Idi Amin’s government in 1972 and have been changing hands through owners, some innocent and others conmen.

Vice president Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi is among 73 persons controlling such properties in Masaka city that MPs are scheduled to meet today, Friday in Kijabwemi Masaka district recreational center. The 73 have been summoned to appear before Parliament’s Committee On Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises – COSASE. Mr Ssekandi like his 72 fellow property owners has been directed to carry along with him proof of ownership like land titles, land purchase agreements, certificate of repossession, certificate of purchase or an allocation letter from the custodian board.

The summoned property owners are those controlling properties said to be among those left behind by Asians who were expelled from Uganda by former president Idi Amin on August 4th 1972.

A circular pinned on the notice board of Masaka city council hall says, “This is a notice and an invitation to registered owners and those in possession of plots of land listed below to attend a parliamentary accountability committee scheduled to take place on Friday starting at exactly 9am at Kijabwemi Masaka district recreational center.”

According to Masaka district land board secretary Bob Asiimwe, some of the properties over which the 73 have been summoned are located on streets such as Elgin road, Herbert street, Edward street, Victoria road, Mawogola street and Mutuba gardens among other places in Masaka city.

Other property owners to appear before the committee include Hajji Noor Njuki the Entebbe deputy RDC, Richard Kimera bukakata sub-county councilor, Masaka businessman Batisata Walugembe, Abubakar Makumbi, and William Dumba among others.

However some of the summoned property owners say the MPs are just wasting their time. When for instance Hajji Noor Njuki was contacted for a comment, he is aware that they have been summoned but he is not likely to show up because he legally acquired the property from the custodian board.

“Let COSASE settle those issues with the custodian board,” Njuki said. “We legally acquired the properties and when the running leases expired we had to renew the leases. So I don’t think that there is anything that we as lawful owners need again to bothered about with such meetings.”

Efforts to reach out to Mr Ssekandi for a comment were fruitless as he could not answer our repeated phone calls.

