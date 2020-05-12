Volunteers fundraise to bail out residents arrested for disobeying Covid-19 directives

Lira, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A group of volunteers in Lango and beyond have started collecting money to bail out 12 people who were arrested for violating the Covid-19 preventive guidelines. The 12 are part of 49 people who were arrested on April 9th, 2020 for breaching the nationwide curfew.

The suspects appeared before the Lira Grade One Magistrate’s Court on April 15th, 2020 and were granted bail. However, most of them failed to meet the bail conditions and were returned to Kwania government prison. On May 9th, 2020, a photo of women believed to be vegetable and fruit vendors struggling to board a Uganda Prisons truck at High Court in Lira went viral on social media.

“How rights of our sisters, mothers were violated in Lira,” read the caption on the photo. Video footage showing some mothers in court with their children and later boarding a prison truck destined for Kwania also went viral. The posts drew uproar from social media users who kept sharing it.

“How do you get to your beds when breastfeeding mothers were wrongfully and stupidly arrested during day selling fruits are sent to prison?” asked one of the social media users. On Sunday May 10th, the Lira district COVID-19 taskforce issued a statement explaining that the photo in circulation was old saying the mothers had been released on police bond.

A group of 10 advocates came up and offered to represent the women and all other suspects Pro Bono. They included Adam Makmot Kibwanga of Kibwanga and Co. Advocates, Quirinus Oyugi Onono, Ponisano Okello, Innocent Omara, Egaru Emmanuel Omiat, Mike Abwang of Abwang Otim and Co. Advocates, Isaac Omara and Rachael Ayo.

Several Civil Society Organisations including Action aid, Women Peace Initiative, and Wakina Mama Afrika also came on board. However, upon checking the court records, the lawyers established that only 12 women and nine men are still in Kwania prisons after failing to post bail.

They resolved that Justice center secures a production warrant for the accused persons to appear in court for bail. Victor Ochen, a human rights activist and Executive Director African Youth Initiative Network- Ayinet, has since offered Shillings 5 million to facilitate the advocate’s movement.

An anonymous contributor has also offered Shillings 1.2M to help with the bail application. Good Luck Bus has offered its coaches to transport the suspects from Kwania prisons to Lira High court. Alex Oremo A lot, the Lira District LC V chairperson asked local leaders to sensitise residents about the curfew, arguing that the first people who were arrested didn’t understand what curfew meant.

Sam Engola, the former Erute South Member of Parliament argued that these people who are being arrested for disobeying the presidential directives are unable to raise money for bail. He says they should rather be cautioned and released instead of being locked up.

Engola called on the entire business community in Lango to join hands to ensure that the suspects are released to their families.

******

URN