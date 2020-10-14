Vivo Energy unveils ‘fuel the feeling’ campaign

Kampala, Uganda |THE INDEPENDENT | Julius Businge | On Oct.12, fuel distributor, Vivo Energy Uganda announced a three-month nationwide campaign for motorists who use Shell V-Power, a premium fuel that cleans and protects drivers’ engines, whilst giving the ultimate performance benefit.

The campaign dubbed “Fuel the Feeling” will include a number of activities intended to deliver premium experiences for customers who fuel with Shell V-Power.

“Our customers are thrilled by the enhanced performance that Shell V-Power gives their vehicles. Through this campaign, we want more customers to experience and appreciate the fuel’s capability; and enjoy every moment of their drive whilst using Shell V-Power in their engines. We know that not all fuels are the same, which is why we are committed to providing better fuels to deliver a superior performance,” Moses Kebba, the Vivo Energy Uganda marketing manager explained.

As part of this campaign, code named ‘Power Weekends’, customers will be able to purchase Shell V-Power at the price of regular fuel.

Kebba said they are also offering motorists a pit-stop experience through which they will access free engine diagnostics and expert advice by a team of professional mechanics at the company’s service bays.

Meanwhile, Kebba said its team of National Rally Champions that are sponsored by Shell V-Power, namely Arthur Blick, Ronald Ssebuguzi and Omar Mayanja are its campaign ambassadors.

According to Vivo officials, Shell V-Power Unleaded with a Research Octane Number (RON) of 95 has been tested and proven to enhance performance in cars by Shell fuel scientists and mechanics in conjunction with F1’s Scuderia Ferrari, BMW motorsport and Moto GP Ducati.