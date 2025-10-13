Vivo Energy Uganda launches ‘Powering Your Next Move’ to strengthen commercial sector partnerships

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda, the company that distributes and markets Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, has launched a new commercial campaign dubbed “Powering Your Next Move”, an initiative aimed at redefining how businesses manage fuel efficiency, reduce downtime, and cut operational costs.

The campaign marks Vivo Energy’s shift from being a traditional fuel supplier to a strategic business partner that delivers performance-driven solutions for Uganda’s transport, logistics, manufacturing, and construction sectors.

According to Alinafe Mkavea, Chief Commercial Officer at Vivo Energy Uganda, the initiative reflects the company’s growing role as a productivity enabler.

“With Powering Your Next Move, we’re showing our customers that we don’t just sell fuel; we provide solutions that help their businesses move forward,” Mkavea said.

“Whether it’s ensuring timely delivery, reducing wastage, or offering expert maintenance advice, we’re partnering with them to achieve stronger performance and long-term value.”

The campaign focuses on four key outcomes for business customers: minimizing downtime through dependable deliveries, lowering maintenance costs with advanced Shell fuels and lubricants, improving reliability via smart fuel management systems, and supporting better financial planning with fixed-price contracts and technical advisory services.

Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, said the new approach underscores the company’s “business beyond price” philosophy.

“Our customers want consistency and peace of mind,” Menya noted.

“By offering reliable delivery, technical expertise, and responsive support, we’re helping make their operations smoother and more predictable.”

She added that Vivo Energy has automated all its fuel stations to ensure transparency and accountability in distribution.

“You can no longer claim that a Shell station gave you less fuel every litre that leaves the pump is accounted for,” she said.

“We’ve built automation systems that allow us to track and verify every transaction across the country.”

The company’s commercial offer also includes 24/7 delivery assurance, fleet refuelling, technical training, and equipment maintenance support to help businesses optimize productivity and extend equipment life.

At the launch event in Kampala, Winston Katushabe, Commissioner at the Ministry of Works and Transport, commended Vivo Energy for complementing government efforts in boosting efficiency across the transport and logistics value chain.

“This campaign comes at a time when our economy is expanding across key sectors,” Katushabe said.

“By focusing on reducing downtime, saving costs, and ensuring operational reliability, Vivo Energy’s initiative aligns perfectly with the government’s goal of supporting private enterprise to grow sustainably.”

He praised the company’s collaboration with public agencies on road safety and fleet management initiatives, describing it as “a model for public-private partnership in the energy and transport space.”

Vivo Energy Uganda’s B2B Manager, Jemimah Aupata, emphasized that the company’s goal is to help clients manage fuel more strategically.

“Our customers want a partner who understands their challenges,” Aupata said. “Powering Your Next Move” is about saving time, controlling costs, and keeping their operations productive.”

The event also highlighted Vivo Energy’s ongoing partnerships with transporters, manufacturers, and infrastructure developers including local logistics companies and construction firms — as part of efforts to make Uganda’s business landscape more competitive.

Vivo Energy Uganda, a subsidiary of the Vivo Energy Group, operates over 160 Shell service stations nationwide. The company continues to invest in technology, customer training, and innovation to deliver safer, smarter, and more efficient energy solutions for businesses.