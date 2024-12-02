Vivo Energy Uganda expands network to 191 service stations

Vivo Energy Uganda, the distributor of Shell fuels and lubricants, has expanded its service station network by opening 10 new stations and partnered with MTN Uganda to enhance security at its sites.

Speaking during the launch of the Shell Kitetika service station on Gayaza Road on Nov. 28, Vivo Energy CEO Stan Mittelman said the expansion of the Shell network in Uganda reflects Vivo Energy’s commitment to investing in the growth of their business and delivering greater convenience for our customers.

This expansion follows a significant milestone for Vivo Energy, which acquired the Engen business earlier this year, bringing its network to approximately 4,000 service stations across 28 African countries.

“We remain focused on providing world-class products and services while strengthening our presence to support the journeys of our customers across Africa,” Mittelman added.

The 10 new stations, including flagship sites like Shell Kitemu and Shell Masanafu, bring the total number of Shell stations in Uganda to 191, making Shell fuels and services more accessible nationwide.

The new stations feature modern designs aimed at enhancing the customer experience, with Vivo Energy’s Executive Vice President for East Africa, Hans Paulsen, describing the refreshed Shell look as “a testament to our global mission of meeting our customers’ evolving needs.”

The partnership with MTN Uganda marks a leap in security innovation. MTN CEO Sylvia Mulinge outlined the benefits of the MTN Smart Eyes for Enterprise solution, a cloud-based CCTV system now operational at 90% of Shell stations, with full rollout expected by year-end.

“This system enables remote monitoring of over 100 sites via a centralized platform, offering simplified management, intelligent storage, and 90-day footage access,” Mulinge said. “With real-time oversight via web links or mobile apps, Vivo Energy Uganda benefits from a streamlined, secure, and digitized approach to operations.”

Vivo Energy Uganda officials emphasized the company’s dedication to innovation and customer safety. The partnership with MTN and the expansion of service stations underscores its vision of enhancing the customer journey while maintaining high safety standards.

Vivo Energy Group operates in 28 African markets under the Shell and Engen brands, with over 3,900 service stations. It also exports lubricants to various African countries, reinforcing its leadership in the energy sector across the continent.