Vivo Energy trains drivers for festive season

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vivo Energy Uganda, distributor and marketer of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, has launched a defensive driving training program for public transport operators. This initiative aims to enhance the driving skills of drivers and boda boda riders, preparing them for increased travel during the festive season. The training is part of the National Road Safety Awareness Month.

According to the 2023 Annual Police Crime Report, Uganda recorded an average of 13 road crash fatalities daily, a slight increase compared to previous years. Vulnerable groups like pedestrians and motorcyclists remain the most affected, constituting 36% and 33% of fatalities, respectively. The report attributes many incidents to reckless driving, speeding, overloading, and inadequate vehicle maintenance.

Speaking at the launch of the training sessions recently, Valery Okecho, Corporate Communications Manager at Vivo Energy Uganda, highlighted the need for behaviour change among road users.

“A greater percentage of road crashes globally are attributable to human error. With the right interventions, such as these training workshops, we can significantly reduce the toll of road crashes. Vivo Energy Uganda is committed to supporting government efforts to enhance public transport safety and ensure that more Ugandans reach their destinations safely.”

Reliance on public transport, including buses, minibuses, and motorcycles (boda bodas), underscores the urgency of improving road safety. Statistics from WHO indicate that low—and middle-income countries, including Uganda, bear the highest burden of road-related fatalities, with a mortality rate of 29 per 100,000 people.

Okecho also emphasised the responsibility of public transport operators: “In the hands of drivers lie the lives of many passengers. By reskilling these operators in defensive driving, we aim to save lives during this festive season and beyond.”

“As we approach the festive season, this defensive driving training workshop is a vital initiative that is both timely and essential to promote road safety, which is crucial in saving lives and reducing road crashes through responsible road use,” said SP Micheal Kananura, the spokesperson for the Uganda Police Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety.

“I commend Vivo Energy Uganda for its sponsorship of this impactful program. I urge all participants and motorists to embrace the lessons shared here and apply them on our roads. Safe driving is not only a personal responsibility but also a cornerstone of national development.”

To date, Vivo Energy Uganda has trained over 5,000 boda boda riders and drivers and facilitated road safety awareness programs in 150 schools, developing thousands of safety ambassadors.

The company’s road safety awareness campaigns, such as ‘Tweddeko,’ imparted safer road use skills to the public, while its ‘HeadsUp’ initiative has distributed over 2,000 free child safety helmets to school children in over 50 public schools countrywide.

Vivo Energy Uganda continues to leverage its expertise by employing Journey Management systems, monitoring driver behaviour through onboard computers, and promoting best practices in road safety through reward-based initiatives.

The next phase of training will target drivers operating along the Western, Northern, and Southwestern highway routes out of the capital city.