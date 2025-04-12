Vivo Energy rewards first 30 winners in Shell ‘Omunene W’ekkubo’ campaign

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | Excitement filled the air today as Vivo Energy Uganda, the company distributing and marketing Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, rewarded the first 30 weekly winners of its ongoing “Omunene W’ekkubo” (Big One on the Road) campaign. The initiative, designed to celebrate and reward Uganda’s hardworking diesel drivers, saw the lucky winners walk away with prizes including full fuel tanks worth UGX 500,000, Shell lubricants, and 6kg Shell gas cylinders.

The campaign, which runs for three months across over 190 Shell service stations nationwide, positions Shell FuelSave Diesel as the preferred choice for motorists. To participate, drivers need to purchase Shell FuelSave Diesel worth Shs 50,000 or more to receive an entry coupon for the weekly draws.

“Today we are here very happy and excited… celebrating our 30 winners that have participated in the promotion,” said Mark Mutungi, Brand Manager for Fuels at Vivo Energy Uganda. “My appeal to the rest of the motorists in Uganda is to continue to drive into Shell stations and buy Shell FuelSave Diesel worth 50,000 shillings or more… you stand a chance to be among our weekly winners… and you also be entering our grand draw where you could become an owner one of the new brand-new Toyota HiAce vans.”

Beyond the weekly prizes and the grand draw for Toyota HiAce vans, the campaign offers instant rewards like airtime and fuel vouchers, plus chances to win other items like drones.

Joanita Menya Mukasa, Managing Director at Vivo Energy Uganda, emphasized the campaign’s broader scope. “This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to the drivers who keep Uganda moving forward every day,” she stated. “We are proud to provide not only fuel but also services that empower drivers to make safer and more informed choices.”

Mukasa highlighted the partnership with the Uganda Taxi Operators Federation as key to “fostering a safer, more efficient, and rewarding transport ecosystem.” This involves educating drivers on fuel efficiency, defensive driving, and vehicle maintenance. The campaign also incorporates community well-being initiatives like health camps, blood donation drives, and improving lighting and visibility in taxi parks.

Mutungi also touched upon the technical importance of quality fuel, noting Uganda’s vehicle import regulations mean newer engines requiring high-quality products are constantly entering the market.

“Our Shell FuelSave Diesel… has enhancements that will give you engine protection, better efficiency, and even more mileages for your engine,” he explained, encouraging drivers to treat their vehicles well with quality fuel.

The “Omunene W’ekkubo” campaign continues with regional activations planned across Central, Eastern, Northern, and Western Uganda, offering more opportunities for drivers to learn about Shell FuelSave Diesel and win prizes.