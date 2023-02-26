Vivo Energy launches new campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | On Feb.22, Vivo Energy Uganda, the marketer and distributor of Shell fuels and lubricants launched a campaign called ‘Genda Okikube’ for drivers of commercial vehicles and public transportation that aims to support their ambition to succeed at their jobs.

Through the campaign, the company, through its Shell Rimula brand of engine oil, will offer generous rewards for drivers of commercial vehicles for every purchase of a 5-litre pack of Shell Rimula at targeted Shell stations and spare part shops countrywide.

Johan Grobbelaar, the managing director at Vivo Energy Uganda said, “The commercial transport sector was subjected to a turbulent operating environment during Covid-19 outbreak and that has impacted the cost of doing business.

With the ‘Genda Okikube’ campaign, we hope to help commercial drivers effectively manage their operating costs and drive their cars more productively. “For the next 12 weeks, we shall reward 12,000 motorists with assorted prizes worth over Shs200 million…‘Genda Okikube’ is a commitment from Shell Rimula to support your passion for success.

Both taxi and truck drivers who purchase five litres of Shell Rimula engine oil will enter a draw and stand a chance to win prizes weekly. A total of 24 drivers will win a year’s worth of school fees during the campaign.