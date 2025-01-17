Vivo Energy awards school fees to customers in “Kigwera Ku Shell”

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Promotion Vivo Energy Uganda, the company behind the distribution and marketing of Shell-branded fuels and lubricants, has rewarded twenty loyal customers with school fees for their children. This was part of the “Kigwera Ku Shell” back-to-school promotion, aimed at easing the financial burden on parents during the third school term of the year.

Launched in September 2024, the promotion provided customers with a chance to win up to one million Uganda shillings in school fees and other exciting prizes. The initiative targeted parents and guardians preparing for the back-to-school season, offering them financial relief during a typically stressful time.

To participate, customers needed to purchase fuel at Shell service stations, shop at Shell Select stores, service their vehicles, or buy Shell Gas. Each qualifying transaction earned participants Shell Club points and an entry into the prize draw.

Joanita Mukasa Menya, Managing Director of Vivo Energy Uganda, presided over the event and handed over prizes totalling twenty million Uganda shillings in school fees to the winners. The delighted recipients expressed their gratitude for the support during this crucial period.

Speaking at the reward ceremony, she highlighted the positive impact of the campaign.

“The back-to-school season is usually stressful for most parents and guardians, and we are happy that we could bring a smile to some of our customers’ faces with this promotion. This initiative was designed to give back to our loyal customers and support them in a meaningful way,” she said.

“Congratulations to the winners of the ‘Kigwera Ku Shell’ promotion. It gives us great joy to give back to our customers. Thank you for trusting us as your preferred partner for fuel and non- fuel purchases,” she added.

Alinafe Mkavea, Chief Commercial Officer at Vivo Energy Uganda, also expressed her excitement about the campaign’s success.

“Education is a cornerstone of development, and we are proud to have supported our customers and their families by contributing to their children’s school fees for term one of the new year 2025. This aligns with our commitment to empowering communities and making a positive difference,” she stated.

When the campaign launched in September 2024, Vivo Energy Uganda was excited to reward its customers. However, due to conflicting dates with the official school term, the event was temporarily paused to better align with the needs of participants for the new school term. The promotion resumed in January 2025, perfectly timed to offer support when it was needed most.

The “Kigwera Ku Shell” promotion was designed to be inclusive and accessible. Customers qualified by purchasing fuel worth 50,000 Uganda shillings for cars or 5,000 Uganda shillings for boda bodas (motorcycles). They could also participate by spending 10,000 Uganda shillings at participating Shell Select stores, servicing a car for 50,000 Uganda shillings, servicing a boda boda for 10,000 Uganda shillings, or buying/refilling Shell.

The reward ceremony for the “Kigwera Ku Shell” promotion took place at Shell Kitetika in Wakiso District on Thursday, 16th January.

At the same event, Vivo Energy Uganda unveiled the next phase of the campaign, dubbed “Kigwera Ku Shell – Extra.” This exciting promotion will run for two months and offer customers even more opportunities to win rewards. Customers purchasing fuel worth 100,000 Uganda shillings will stand a chance to win a KFC meal voucher, a beverage from Java House, or shopping vouchers for Shell Select stores. Additionally, customers spending over 40,000 Uganda shillings on shopping at Shell Select will be rewarded with Shell-branded merchandise.

Through campaigns like “Kigwera Ku Shell,” Vivo Energy Uganda continues to demonstrate its dedication to supporting communities and enhancing the customer experience. By addressing critical needs such as education expenses and providing exciting rewards, the company underscores its role as a trusted partner for Ugandan families.

The success of the “Kigwera Ku Shell” promotion is a testament to the company’s commitment to giving back to its customers and making a positive difference in their lives. As the new phase of the campaign kicks off, customers across Uganda can look forward to even more opportunities to win and benefit from Vivo Energy’s innovative initiatives.