Vipers SC crowned Uganda Premier League Champs

Kitende, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vipers Sports Club have this evening been crowned champions of 2021/2022 Star Times Uganda Premier League.

The Venoms completed the season in style with a 5-0 whitewash of already relegated Police FC in their last match played at St. Mary’s stadium in Kitende.

The Venoms were already declared winners of this year’s edition of the championship two weeks ago, but they were only waiting for the crowning to celebrate their fifth title win in the club history.

The crowning ceremony was presided over by the FUFA President, Moses Magogo and FUFA third Vice President Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi. Vipers Chairman Lawrence Mulindwa also attended the ceremony.

Milton Karisa and Bobos Byaruhanga netted a brace each, while Yunus Sentamu also got his name on the score sheet for Vipers.

Police FC and former Uganda Cranes retiring midfielder Tonny Mawejje was also honoured with a standing ovation in the 6th minute in respect for his contribution to football.

Vipers SC are still in contention to win a double as they are in the final of the Stanbic Uganda Cup where they will face Bidco FC. Vipers SC also lifted the Uganda Premier League trophy in 2010, 2015, 2018 and 2020.

*****

URN