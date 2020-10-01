Violence reported in Sembabule NRM primaries despite heavy security deployment

Sembabule, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Resistance Movement- NRM party residue primaries in Sembabule district were marred by acts of violence despite heavy security deployment in the area.

More than 2,000 security personnel that included police and the army were deployed in Sembabule on Tuesday to maintain security in Mawogola North and West constituencies during the polls which were held on Wednesday.

According to the deployment plan each of the nine sub-counties where the polling took place was manned by a District Police Commander and a force of at least 200 personnel.

However, acts of violence were reported in Kannunga, Rushese villages and Kizaano polling station in Rugusulu Sub County, Mawogola North Constituency where supporters turned rowdy as they engaged in bitter exchanges that resulted into fighting.

According to witnesses, the violence was instigated by disagreements between supporters of Shartsi Musherure Kuteesa and Godfrey Aine Kaguta (SODO) over the inclusion of underage voters in the process.

The other incidents were recorded in Kiganda village polling station in Lwebitakuli Sub County in Mawogola West Constituency where the race was between incumbent MP Joseph Ssekabiito and Anifa Kawooya.

On Tuesday, the NRM Electoral Commission Chairperson Dr Tanga Odoi said that he had deployed his registrars with cameras to capture videos and pictures that will be used as evidence on what would transpire in the elections.

He also noted that they will not hesitate to reprimand agents or candidates who will be cited in causing form interference in the election exercise. However, police do not have records of people arrested over election-related violence.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the Greater Masaka Regional Police Spokesperson noted that they are still waiting on reports from the officers in the field.

Godfrey Aine KagutaKaguta aka Sodo was declared the winner for Mawogola North with a total of 17, 343 votes beating Shartsi Musherure Kuteesa who polled 16,104 votes and Salim Kisekka who emerged last with 4,274 votes.

In Mawagola West, Anita Kawooya defeated Joseph Ssekabiito with 15.923 votes against 13,143 votes.

The party primaries in Mawogola North and West Constituencies were cancelled on September 4 after acts of violence and chaos left many people injured and property vandalized.

