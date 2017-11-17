VIDEO: Uganda telecom woes continue as Sh 400bn fictitious debt claims

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA | The debt riddled Uganda Telecom, now has to deal with a combined obligation of half a Trillion shillings shillings owed to the creditors as well pending dues from government agencies.

UTL Administrator Bemanya Twebaze, says that a record 400 Billion claims have since been verified and confirmed as fictitious.

He was speaking immediately after government and a Chinese technology firm Xinlan Group, signed out a Memorandum of Understanding to work out modalities for commercial production of phones in Uganda.