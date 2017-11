VIDEO: Basena optimistic Uganda cranes can win in Congo

Kampala, Uganda | NTV UGANDA | Cranes interim boss Moses Basena on Thursday named a 20 man squad for the final 2018 FIFA World cup qualifier to be played in Brazzaville on Sunday against the Red Devils of Congo.

Majority of the players that will feature ply their trade in the Uganda premier league

Heading into this game, the interim coach has his sights set on the upcoming CECAFA and CHAN Championships.