Venezuela’s National Assembly passes partial reform of hydrocarbons law

CARACAS | Xinhua | Venezuela’s National Assembly on Thursday passed a partial reform of the Organic Law on Hydrocarbons proposed by the country’s acting president Delcy Rodriguez earlier this month.

“Approved unanimously. Consequently, the Organic Law on Hydrocarbons is hereby enacted for history, for the future, for our daughters and our sons,” National Assembly President Jorge Rodriguez declared.

The assembly president noted that the bill was approved after an extensive debate process that included more than 120 proposals submitted nationwide, and praised both pro-government and opposition lawmakers for their contributions.

Following the vote, the approved legal text was formally handed over to Hector Obregon, president of state-owned oil company Petroleos de Venezuela SA.

The hydrocarbons law regulates the exploration, extraction, transportation and use of hydrocarbons, among other activities, adhering to the principles of energy sovereignty, state ownership of hydrocarbon reserves and environmental protection.

The reform seeks to strengthen the national oil industry through new participation schemes, allowing primary activities under state control while maintaining majority state ownership with the participation of public and private companies.

Article 8 of the reformed law introduces modern dispute-resolution mechanisms, including arbitration, aimed at attracting investment. The law also sets royalties of up to 30 percent and establishes an Integrated Hydrocarbons Tax of up to 15 percent on gross revenues.

■