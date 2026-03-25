VAAL targets Kampala’s elite property investors with luxury showcase at Acacia Mall

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s high-end real estate market, particularly in prime, highly urbanised neighbourhoods of the capital, is experiencing renewed momentum as affluent buyers and diaspora investors increasingly turn to property as a strategic asset class.

Against this backdrop, VAAL Real Estate is positioning its luxury developments as an attractive investment option through a focused public engagement campaign.

The company will host a two-day investment showcase at Acacia Mall on March 27–28, 2026, running daily from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, aimed at high-net-worth individuals, diaspora investors, and professionals seeking structured real estate opportunities, the company said in a statement on March 24.

The activation will be right in front of hypermarket chain Carrefour, further increasing visibility and accessibility within the mall, reflecting a growing trend in Kampala’s increasingly competitive luxury property segment.

Demand continues to be driven by prime areas such as Kololo, which remain highly sought after due to their proximity to business districts, diplomatic missions and premium lifestyle amenities.

VAAL Real Estate has confirmed that exclusive pricing and discounts will be offered to individuals who reserve or book units during the two-day showcase, creating a clear incentive for immediate investment decisions.

The showcase will feature opportunities in The Bridge, Kololo and The Cadenza Residence, with entry prices starting from $86,000, a 30% initial capital requirement, and flexible payment structures designed to accommodate a range of investor profiles.

A key example highlighted is a two-bedroom unit priced at $271,141, with projected monthly returns of approximately $4,200, supported by stable occupancy driven by location and asset quality, factors that continue to underpin performance in Kampala’s high-end rental market.

Both developments incorporate features aligned with international luxury standards, including concierge-level services, world-class amenities, and secure, professionally managed environments, reflecting evolving expectations among buyers in the upper segment of the market.

Investors seeking a deeper evaluation are encouraged to visit The Cadenza Residence showhouse on Plot 1 Katonga Road, where they can assess build quality and design standards firsthand.

With increasing competition for prime real estate assets in Kampala, the Acacia Mall showcase represents a timely opportunity for investors to secure high-quality units under favourable terms as urbanisation and demand for premium housing continue to rise.