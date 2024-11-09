US not yet ready for woman as president

MINSK, Belarus | TASS | Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said he believes that the United States is not yet ready to elect a woman president.

The US is “up for electing a black man as president, but America is not yet up for electing a woman,” he said, the BelTA news agency reported.

Lukashenko mixed comments on Kamala Harris with praise for Donald Trump.

“Trump, of course, is power. No matter how I feel about him, he’s good. They shot him, they pressured him, they wanted to put him in jail, but he came through like a bulldozer. That’s his personal feat for the American people. Kamala [Harris] is a heroic woman, no need for her to cry. America is not up for electing a woman. She went toe-to-toe with that bulldozer. She should not be crying by any means,” he told reporters

He also pointed to a lack of protests from the Democrats following their defeat. That, according to him, is a lesson for the Belarusian fugitive opposition.

“When you lose, you just keep working. This is a good example for the whole world from the Democratic Party,” the president said.

The US held a presidential election on November 5. The vote tally has not yet officially ended, but according to Fox News, Republican candidate Donald Trump already garnered 295 electoral votes, while at least 270 are required to win. He has already declared himself as the 47th US president. House Speaker Mike Johnson has referred to him as president-elect. Trump has been getting congratulations from foreign leaders.

*****

SOURCE: TASS