US gov’t sanctions on Kayihura long overdue – Mao

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The President-General of the Democratic Party-Norbert Mao has said that sanctions against the former Inspector General of Police-IGP Kale Kayihura were long overdue.

On Friday, the United States Government announced visa and economic sanctions against Kale Kayihura. The announcement was made in a statement issued by the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

The Department said that it has credible information that Kayihura was involved in torture and cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment or punishment, through command of an entity of government. Kayihura was IGP to whom Flying Squad a unit of police that has been associated with for torture reported directly.

Kayihura is also accused of corruption and bribery to strengthen his political position, as units under his command committed serious human rights abuses against people.

Mao says that the sanctions should have been issued when he was still IGP. He also says that the sanctions should be extended to other people engaged in human rights violations in the country including high ranking officials of government.

He says that the sanctions should a lesson to other security agencies who torture, hold suspects in un-gazetted places and brutalize opposition supporters.

Ibrahim Semujju Nganda, the Spokesperson of the Opposition and the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party says that that the sanctions against Kayihura confirm the public outcry that has existed for years.

He says that the sanctions should be a lesson to other Ugandans engaged in human rights violation and corruption tendencies.

The Executive Director of Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda, Cissy Kagaba welcomed the move by the United States.

She wonders how the government failed to institute charges of corruption against Kayihura.

Kagaba however, notes that the economic sanctions against Kayihura may not have aa big impact on him since he could choose to abandon travelling to the U.S.

Deputy Government Spokesperson Col. Shaban Bantariza says that since the U.S is an independent state that is free to do whatever they want.

URN