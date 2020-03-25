UPDF to try Karimojong warriors arrested with bows and arrows

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Defense Forces, (UPDF) has welcomed a resolution by Abim, Kotido and Moroto District Security Committees to try cattle thieves using bows and arrows in the military court.

Previously, such suspects appeared in civilian courts but North Karamoja has lately resolved to try them in the military court.

This follows several cattle raids and murders perpetuated by men armed with bows and arrows mainly across the three districts.

Maj. Peter Mugisa, the UPDF 3rd Division Spokesperson has welcomed the resolution, saying they recently apprehended six hard core criminals pending appearance in the military court.

The suspects were picked up on Monday from Kalosarich in Kotido near Napak district. They are linked to recent cattle thefts in Abim and Kaabong districts.

The Abim Resident District Commissioner, Samuel Mpimbaza Hashaka, who has been pushing for the resolution believes that it will help reduce cattle thefts and murders and help those who appear before the courts to reforms.

There has been a debate among security personnel over the years whether bows and arrows can be declared illegal in Karamoja, where they are often used for crime.

