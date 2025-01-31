UPDF takes ‘forward defensive posture’ along DRC border

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) is strengthening deployment along borders and in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo-DRC.

This follows M23’s capture of Goma city, the capital of North Kivu province and reports of hundreds of deaths of civilians, fighters, and foreign peacekeepers. Thousands of people were displaced from Goma and surrounding areas with others taking refuge across the borders to Uganda and Rwanda.

In a statement released on Friday by Acting Major General Felix M Kulayigye, the Director of Defence Public Information, UPDF will adopt a “forward defensive posture” in its areas of operation until the crisis passes and normalization is restored.

Kulayigye said the measure aims to deter and deny the numerous other negative armed groups including the ADF operating in eastern DRC from exploiting the situation to destabilise Uganda and to safeguard and secure Uganda’s interests.

He says the UPDF and the Congo forces have severely degraded the ADF group since the launch of Operation Shujja in November 2021.

Kulayigye noted that the UPDF working with FARDC in its area of operation is closely monitoring the unfolding security situation and will continue to aggressively pursue ADF remnants where they go.

On Thursday, the East African Community (EAC) heads of state called for an immediate ceasefire in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

