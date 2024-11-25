UPDF soldier imprisoned for 52 years for losing gun

GULU, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Fourth Infantry Division Court Martial has sentenced a Uganda People’s Defence Forces to 52 years in jail for failure to protect war materials.

Private Owen Okumu 27 was convicted by the court which sat at the Fourth Infantry Division Headquarters in Gulu City between Thursday and Friday.

He pleaded guilty to charges of failure to protect war materials contrary to UPDF Act Chapter 330.

Prosecution led by Captain Augustine Tumwebaze, informed the court that on December 30, 2023, Pte Okumu armed with SMG number 56-48000707 loaded with 120 rounds of ammunition while on foot patrol in Gulu City, broke from his squad and entered into Buganda Pub.

Capt Tumwebaze told that court that the convict got drunk and slept in the pub until around 3 am when he was traced and found sleeping with neither the gun nor ammunition. He prayed to the court to hand a stringent and deterrent sentence to the convict.

“We pray for a stringent and deterrent sentence for the convict due to the gravity of the case. Since December 2023 to date the gun and the 120 bullets have never been recovered,” Augustine told the court.

While delivering his judgement on Friday, Col Innocent Tukashaba, the fourth Infantry Division Court Martial Chairperson said that based on the aggravated factors adduced in court, it remains unclear what the loss of the gun and ammunition could have caused in the community.

“We are yet to know the atrocities this gun has caused and whether it was intentional. Court has decided to sentence you RA/270603 Pte Okumu Owen to 52 years in government prison.” he ruled.

In the same court, RA/ 269610 Pte Dauglas Asio 29, was sentenced to dismissal with disgrace as per UPDF Act Cap 330.

The prosecution told the court that in January 2023, Pte Asio while at 409 Brigade headquarters at Bondo in Arua district, obtained compassionate leave of two weeks but did not report back to his duty station. Asio was declared AWOL (Absent Without Official Leave) in October 2023.

The prosecution however noted that when he heard about salary enhancement to soldiers, he reported back on 23 June 2024.

Col Tukashaba, in his verdict, warned soldiers that UPDF as an institution is not a free entry and exit but delights in sacrifice, adherence to discipline and patriotism.

The convict was later matched out of the Fourth Infantry Division Quarter Guard by hundreds of soldiers to symbolize dismissal with disgrace.

