UPDF retires 64 soldiers at 4th division barracks in Gulu

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) on Wednesday officially retired 64 soldiers, including five officers, at the 4th Division barracks in Gulu.

The event, marked by gratitude, caution and praise, ushered the men into a new chapter of civilian life after decades of military service.

Division Commander, Maj. Gen. Felix Busizoori led the send-off, hailing the retirees for their sacrifice, discipline and loyalty in safeguarding Uganda’s sovereignty.

But while congratulating them, he cautioned that retirement is not an end to duty.

“Today, we honour your careers and celebrate your courage. You may be hanging your uniforms, but your service continues. You are now soldiers of development, discipline and example in your communities,” Busizoori said.

The 64 men, 59 militants and five officers have served during different phases of Uganda’s security evolution and retire with deep institutional knowledge and strong reputations.

Busizoori urged the soldiers to remain financially disciplined, warning against squandering their retirement packages through excitement or scams.

“You will see money in your account that you’ve never held before. Don’t panic. Use it wisely. Don’t be misled by conmen promising gold deals or fake business opportunities.”

The commander also encouraged the retirees to invest in meaningful community projects like agriculture and small businesses, noting that their presence in the villages should be marked by dignity, hard work and humility.

He also advised the soldiers to stay physically fit, just in case the nation needs them again, and reminded them of their rights to access UPDF health facilities and support networks like Wazalendo SACCO even after retirement.

In a strong message, Busizoori warned the retirees against joining subversive activities or being lured by political actors into rebellion.

“Some will come and say, ‘The army has abandoned you, let’s fight the government.’ Don’t listen to them. Your loyalty to this nation must live until death,” he said.

He thanked President Yoweri Museveni for increasing soldier salaries to allow for better retirement benefits, stating that the recent enhancements were largely targeted at easing transition for retirees.

“We’ve come from far. Some of you remember days when beer was rationed in Kenya. Today we live in peace and dignity. That’s because of the vision and efforts of our Commander-in-Chief,” he added.

Ambrose Onoria, the Gulu Resident City Commissioner, urged the retirees to act professionally, especially when faced with provocation.

Sheikh Badiya Faraj, the Deputy Khadi of Acholi Muslim District, advised the retirees to be spiritual mentors and guides in their communities.

“You are now consultants. People will come to you. Guide them with wisdom. Let your discipline inspire peace,” he said.

URN