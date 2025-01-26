UPDF receive beds, mama kits for Tarehe Sita health camp

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has received 10 delivery beds and 100 mama kits for the Tarehe Sita health camp.

Every year, UPDF engages in various activities including health camps and cleaning of urban areas as a way of building a firm relationship between the defence forces and the population.

This year’s Tarehe Sita climax events will be held in Masaka City.

Stanbic Bank has given UPDF 10 delivery beds which will be distributed to any hospital chosen by the Army and also provided mama kits for expectant mothers.

Brig Gen Michael Kibuye, UPDF’s Director of Civil-Military Cooperation, has commended Stanbic Bank for its consistent support towards the Tarehe Sita celebrations.

“I want to thank our friends from Stanbic Bank who support Tarehe Sita activities every year. Stanbic Bank has contributed 10 delivery beds and 100 Mama Kits.

These donations aim to promote safe motherhood and empower women, aligning with UPDF’s broader efforts to enhance community welfare,” Brig Gen Kibuye said.

Other than the delivery beds and mama kits, Stanbic Bank has also donated 2,000 fruit tree seedlings and sports kits that will be delivered for the marathon ahead of the main Tarehe Sita celebrations.

Stanbic Bank’s Manager of Corporate Social Investment, Diana Ondoga, expressed her appreciation for the partnership, noting that the bank is committed to supporting UPDF’s community initiatives.

“We appreciate UPDF’s efforts to contribute to the health and well-being of Ugandans, and this aligns with our commitment to giving back to the communities it serves. We are already collaborating with the Ministry of Health to ensure that women, especially in rural areas, access critical health services,” Ondoga said.

Earlier on, UPDF received a donation of paint worth 63 million shillings from Sadolin Paint Uganda to support the forthcoming Tarehe Sita Anniversary celebrations. Brig Gen Kibuye expressed gratitude to Sadolin for their generous contribution.

“Paint worth UGX 63 million is not a small contribution; it is significant and will go a long way in colouring Greater Masaka. This paint will be delivered today to the region, which will serve as the centre of this year’s Tarehe Sita activities. We shall ensure that the painting is completed as part of these celebrations,” Brig Gen Kibuye said.

****

URN