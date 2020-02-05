UPDF, police to deploy aircraft to fight cattle raids in Karamoja

Karamoja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police and the army have resolved to deploy aircraft to fight the escalating cattle raids in Karamoja sub-region. This is contained in a joint statement issued by Police Spokesperson, Fred Enanga this morning.

Enanga notes that the army and Police resolved to use aircraft as part of the quickest response to counter cattle rustlers. This comes a day after the Chief of Defense Forces –CDF, Gen David Muhoozi and Deputy Inspector General of Police Maj Gen Stephen Muzeyi Sabiiti held a meeting with police and army commanders in Karamoja sub-region.

The two security chiefs accompanied by the Karamoja Affairs Minister, Moses Kizige who pitched camp in Karamoja on Sunday following 31 armed cattle raids, which led to the theft of 903 cows. Residents complained in various meetings with the security heads that about cross border raids involving raiders from Uganda, Kenya and South Sudan.

This was majorly attributed to the porous border, inadequate police and military presence and gun trafficking. Other fears include the re-emergence of illegal firearms and hostile alliances among ethnic groups to mention but a few. Both Muhoozi and Sabiiti assured residents that security agencies will counter the raids and bring the perpetrators to justice.

“The areas agreed on to enhance security include the immediate reorganization and boosting the manpower of the Anti-Stock Theft Unit-ASTU, use of aerial capabilities like aircrafts and drones to counter raiders, regulation of entry and exit through the creation of border posts,” Enanga said.

The two Generals also resolved to ensure faster recovery of raided animals through quick response, troop mobility, forceful disarmament in grazing areas, identification of violent warriors and perpetrators of raids for arrest and prosecution, training and retraining of personnel.

“Members emphasized the importance of a comprehensive approach to combating the threats posed by raids and counter raids including hostile alliances and the illegal re-arming of criminal elements in the community,” Enanga added.

The resurgence of cattle raids in Karamoja has resulted into killings of some people including Dan Apolot, the Rupa Sub County LC III Chairperson in Moroto District. Apollo, a brother to the former Spy Chief, David Pulkol was shot dead in December last year.

Sabiiti has embarked on a critical security assessment in the entire Karamoja sub-region that will review all detaches and deployments along the borderline to establish areas for the construction of border posts to regulate entry and exits.

Security chiefs also plan to reposition forces through the creation of new detaches and provision of additional logistical and manpower supplies to ensure a better response to armed raids and better surveillance of intelligence-led processes.

“The scale of the assessment is a testament of our resolve to counter all forms of cattle raids in the region,” Enanga said.

*******

URN