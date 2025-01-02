UPDF lieutenant shoots self dead

Wakiso, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) is investigating an incident in which a Lieutenant shot himself dead.

Lt Amon Ariho drove to Nakirebe between Wakiso and Mpigi districts on Wednesday at 2pm and pulled the trigger on his head and died instantly.

Maj Charles Kabona, the Spokesperson of UPDF First Division, said Lt Ariho serving under Engineering Brigade driving a black car UBJ 493 Q, stopped his car at a football play ground and chased away the players.

“He pulled his SMG gun from his car and committed suicide. Our soldiers from nearby detach and police rushed to the scene of crime and cordoned off, his phone and document were recovered from his car,” Maj Kabona said.

UPDF said the body of Lt Ariho was taken to mulago mortuary while the gun and his car were taken to Mpigi Police.

“The investigation are on going to ascertain the root cause of this unfortunate incident. We strongly condemn such acts in strongest terms,” Maj Kabona said.

Incidents of security officers committing suicide are common. In 2022 at least 13 police officers and four soldiers committed suicide.

Psychologist Edward Bantu who has done mental assessment for police officers attributes such incidents to lack of regular counseling services, poor working and living conditions.

