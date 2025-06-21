UPDF launches operation to evict Balaalo

Pader, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) has launched the first phase of Operation Harmony, aimed at evicting unauthorized pastoralist groups from the Acholi and Lango sub-region.

The operation followed a security meeting held at the 5th Infantry Division Headquarters in Acholi Pii, Pader District. The meeting was chaired by Major General Keith Katungi, the 5th Infantry Division Commander, and attended by members of the district security committees from Apac and Pader.

According to Edrin Mawanda, the 5th Infantry Division’s public information officer, the joint operation will be conducted in phases with a focus on Aswa and Maruzi ranch, and Apac Forest areas.

The first phase of the joint operation, expected to last 30 days, started with sensitising the masses, the landowners, the local leaders, and the community of cattle keepers to leave voluntarily. The second phase will expand to cover the entire Acholi and Lango sub-regions.

This is in line with the President’s second eviction order aimed at allowing the audit on cattle keepers claiming they legitimately bought land, have fenced their farms’ sanctuary, have permanent water sources and have not blocked access to the permanent water sources, and therefore cannot be evicted.

The president has gone ahead to appoint a committee of 10 lawyers to audit claims of legitimate land transactions and ownership in northern by the Balaalo.

