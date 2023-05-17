UPDF deploys additional troops in Karamoja

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) on Friday deployed additional troops in the Third Division, Karamoja sub-region.

According to the UPDF, the 501 Infantry Brigade under the command of Colonel Benard Kashemeza is headquartered in Abuku, Abim district whereas the 81 Infantry Battalion commanded by Maj Stephen Omonyi which previously operated in Abim was re-adjusted to cover Agago district.

The deployed brigade was received and oriented by Col Wilberforce Karate Sserunkuma, the acting deputy 2 Division Commander and outgoing 405 Brigade Commander.

The deployments follow a recent joint security assessment of the situation led by Brig Gen Felix Busizoori, the Deputy Division Commander who pitched camp in the district last month.

“Based on the security situation and assessment, we have tactically deployed and re-adjusted troops for peace to prevail. Peace in Abim means peace to Otuke, Agago and parts of Kitgum,” Busizoori said.

The brigade size troops are tasked to conduct decisive operations to secure Abim district while 81 headquartered at Labworodwong barracks will take charge of Agago district.

James Shilaku, Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Abim, district leaders and residents welcomed the new deployments.