UPDF cautions public against masqueraders

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces –UPDF has cautioned the public against individuals masquerading as security officers enforcing curfew and other Covid-19 guidelines.

Brig Richard Karemire, UPDF and Defence ministry spokesperson said it has come to the attention of the security agencies that individuals disguising as people from security forces are terrorizing unsuspecting members of the public.

Museveni on Monday announced a 14 days’ curfew where all people are supposed to be in their homes by 7 pm up to 6:30 am. This came after Museveni had banned public and private transport means, daily business operations in crowded places all intended to curb the spread of coronavirus disease.

“No other elements such as Reservists, GISO have been enlisted in this important National task. Those being tempted to do so must stop forthwith before they are arrested,” Brig Karemire said in a statement.

UPDF’s response comes on the heels of public outcry that LDUs and other security operatives were breaking into their homes, beating occupants, demanding for money and sometimes varnishing with valuables.

Several incidents have been registered in areas of Kulambiro, Nakawa, in Kampala, Nansana Municipality, in Wakiso district while in upcountry places such incidents have been recorded in districts such as Serere and Masaka.

“Security forces on duty have been briefed not to enter people’s homes and compounds purporting to be enforcing the curfew. Enforcement is only limited to the restriction of movement beyond home during curfew time,” Brig Karemire added.

The UPDF has also warned members of the public against attacking security personnel enforcing curfew and other Covid-19 guidelines as issued by Museveni and ministry of health.

The warning comes after unknown people attacked and injured Sgt Paul Kyandiya, in Mityana district.

In Busia, policemen and soldiers were pelted with stones by a group youth thus prompting security person to raid homes in a bid to arrest the attackers. Several youths were clobbered by provoked policeman and soldiers.

