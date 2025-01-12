UPDF arrest two Congolese police officers in Zombo

Zombo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) on Friday arrested two Police officers from the Democratic Republic of Congo following fresh incursion on Uganda’s territory.

The two Congolese Police officers were arrested in Jangokoro Sub County Zombo district as they attempted to foil the construction of a borehole project in Awasi Center Afuda Parish.

Grace Atim, the Deputy Resident District Commissioner of Zombo says the two Congolese Police officers were briefly detained at Paidha Central Police station prior to their deportation to DR Congo.

The Congolese Police officers allegedly came from Bunia, the Capital City of Ituri Province and illegally penetrated the Ugandan territory without consulting their counterparts in administrative Mahagi territory.

This comes a week after more than 50 armed Congolese soldiers led by the Resident District Commissioner of Mahagi Territory who illegally entered into Ugandan territory in Awasi Center Afuda Parish to stop construction of a borehole in the area.

The Congolese are said to allegedly claiming ownership of the Ugandan territory where Zombo District local government is undertaking a borehole drilling project for the local community.

Atim, the Zombo, Deputy Resident District Commissioner has expressed disappointment over failure by the Congolese security personnel to use the right channel in addressing their grievances over the International border.

James OrunaOyullu, LCV Chairperson of Zombo district earlier called for the intervention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Congolese government to resolve the border dispute.

In 2023 Congolese forces took over villages, Acu and Uyaro in Asina parish, Abanga Sub-county, and Acu cell Padindu Ward, Padea town council, respectively claiming its theirs.

The matter was resolved amicably by the good leadership of Mahagi territory and Zombo district who caution the locals and security personnel to respect the border integrity.

The officials who resolved this dispute were Deputy Commissioner Administrator Col. Cloud Ntumba Kalala and Zombo district officials led by LCV James Uruna Uyullu and late Rtd Lt.Col. Pius Alitema the former RDC Zombo.

URN