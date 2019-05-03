UNRA accused of abandoning Katuna-Muko road works

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Road users along the stretch from Katuna in Kabale to Muko in Rubanda district are up in arms, accusing the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) of abandoning its refurbishment.

The 65.5-kilometre road connects Katuna and Ryakarimira Town Councils, Rubaya and Butanda Sub-counties in Kabale district to Muko and Bufundi Sub-counties in Rubanda district. UNRA started repairing the road In January after residents petitioned President Yoweri Museveni over the alleged failure to honour a 2016 campaign pledge to upgrade the road to Bitumen.

According to the scope of work, UNRA committed to expand the road, grade, open drainages and add first-class murram. But the company allegedly abandoned the works after opening the road for a distance of about 15 kilometres from Katuna-to Ryakarimira Town Council.

Locals say that the road is now impassable due to heaps of mud on one side and huge potholes on the other side of the road that was not opened.

Rev. Canon Jack Katarishangwa, a resident of Nyombe in Butanda Sub County says that several travellers have since abandoned the road opting for canoes sailing across Lake Bunyonyi to Harutinda landing site, where they can easily connect with taxis to and from Kabale town. Katarishangwa, however, says that the connection across the lake is costly and hectic.

Kabutuku village Chairperson Samuel Ndibeshe says that the road becomes so slippery whenever it rains.

Silvano Mareju Rukanyangyira, a resident of Kekubo village says that even in areas where UNRA had undertaken the works, the road was never expanded.

Phillip Twinomujuni, a resident of Kekuubo village says that many of them are stuck with agricultural produce because heavy load vehicles cannot go through the road.

Kabale Deputy Resident District Commissioner Gad Rugaaju Ahimbisibwe says that he has attempted, over the last two months, to engage UNRA to resume works but in vain.

The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) Regional Manager for South Western Uganda, Benneth Kiganda says that the works were halted after some of the equipment developed mechanical problems. He declined to divulge details about the matter.

*****

URN