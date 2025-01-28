Unlocking Uganda’s E-Commerce Potential: Empowering SMEs to thrive in the digital age

OPINION | Ivy Maingi | Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) are the heartbeat of Uganda’s economy, playing a crucial role in job creation, local innovation, and overall economic growth.

Yet, in today’s fast-paced digital landscape, many SMEs face challenges in adapting to the tools and platforms necessary to remain competitive. At Glovo, we believe e- commerce is not just a futuristic concept but as a transformative force that is already reshaping the relationship between businesses and consumers.

This vision fueled the recent Glovo E-Commerce Day, a pivotal event that brought together industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and innovators to explore how e-commerce can accelerate Uganda’s economic growth. The day was not just an event; it was a vibrant platform for networking, collaboration, and discovering the untapped potential of digital transformation for SMEs.

Driving Visibility and Growth for SMEs

One of the core themes of E-Commerce Day was visibility, a critical factor for SMEs striving to stand out in the competitive digital marketplace. At Glovo, we understand that visibility goes beyond merely having an online presence; it’s about creating meaningful connections that build lasting customer loyalty.

To empower SMEs, Glovo offers a suite of tools designed to amplify their reach and stimulate growth, including:

In-App Marketing: Features like banners, sponsored listings, and targeted promotions enable businesses to attract new customers and boost sales.

Actionable Insights: Access to real-time sales data and customer behaviour trends empowers SMEs to make informed, data-driven decisions and fine- tune their strategies.

For example, promotions such as “Happy Hour” discounts or free delivery during peak times can grab/ capture the attention of price-sensitive customers and encourage repeat business.

Through Glovo Academy, we organize Partner Days, where SMEs receive hands-on training in essential/areas such as entrepreneurship, bookkeeping, accounting, marketing, and customer experience. These sessions ensure that SMEs are well- equipped with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in the digital world.

Additionally, Glovo provides access to online resources, reinforcing our commitment to continuous education and growth for our partners.

Addressing Barriers to Growth

We understand that financial constraints can limit SMEs from fully leveraging digital platforms. To help overcome this challenge, Glovo introduced the SME Booster Initiative, a program designed to fund promotional campaigns for small businesses that may lack the resources for marketing investments. By removing financial barriers, we’re helping SMEs, regardless of their size, thrive in the digital marketplace.

Innovating for Sustainability

At Glovo, we believe that supporting SMEs goes hand in hand with fostering a sustainable e-commerce ecosystem. One of our key initiatives is our partnership with Zembo, which integrates e-bikes into our delivery fleet. This innovation improves delivery efficiency while aligning with global sustainability goals by reducing our carbon footprint.

As part of our commitment to expansion, Glovo will soon launch operations in new towns, extending e-commerce solutions to more businesses and consumers across Uganda. This expansion reflects our dedication to regional inclusivity and economic growth.

Building a Collaborative Digital Economy

The potential of the digital economy is immense, but realizing this potential requires collaboration among all stakeholders. At Glovo, we don’t just see ourselves as a platform—we are a partner in growth. Through initiatives like E-Commerce Day, Partner Days, and the SME Booster, we are building an ecosystem where businesses of all sizes can thrive.

Our goal is clear: to ensure that Uganda’s digital transformation is inclusive, empowering SMEs, nurturing innovation, and driving sustainable economic growth.

As we look to the future, we invite SMEs, entrepreneurs, and all stakeholders to join us in shaping Uganda’s digital economy. Together, we can unlock the full potential of e-commerce, creating a thriving online marketplace that benefits everyone—one order at a time.

At Glovo, we remain committed to our vision: to build the largest online marketplace, providing everyone in Uganda with easy access to anything in their city. But beyond that, we aim to contribute to the creation of a thriving, inclusive, and sustainable digital economy for Uganda.

Ivy Maingi is the Country Manager, Glovo Uganda