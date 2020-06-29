United Capital hosts Pan African e-Conference

Kampala, Uganda | Khisa Isaac | Nigerian-based financial and investment services company, United Capital PLC, on June.26 organised its first Pan African e-conference to discuss on how to boost cross-border financing solutions on the African continent.

The session which was held via zoom and streamed live on the company’s YouTube channel under the theme “Fostering Innovative Cross-Border Financing Solutions in Africa,‘ discussed the financing solutions across Sub-Saharan Africa needed to close the massive funding gaps in key sectors across the continent.

This came on the backdrop of the ravaging coronavirus pandemic that has further exposed the continent’s vulnerabilities.

The e-conference, which featured thought leaders and leading minds in Africa’s financial and investment landscape included Wale Shonibare, Director, Africa Development Bank (AfDB); Gbenga Makinde: CEO, UBA Benin Republic; Yofi Grant, CEO, Ghana Investment Promotional Center and Fola Fagbule; and Senior Vice President, Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), with Peter Ashade, the Group CEO of United Capital Plc as the host.

“As an industry leader, we are charged to be at the forefront of creating platforms where great minds converge to deliberate on how to change Africa’s economic narrative,” Ashade said.

“At United Capital, this is in line with our goal to be the financial and investment role model across Africa, deploying innovation, technology, and specialist skills to exceed client expectations, whilst creating superior value for all stakeholders.

Started 55 years ago, United Capital is a leading African investment banking, asset management, trusteeship, and securities player, providing a bouquet of diverse financial services to individuals, companies, and governments, enabling growth at all levels.

The company has cultivated and sustained a heritage of excellence in the finance space in Africa.