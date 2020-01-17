UNEB withholds results for 1,512 PLE candidates

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Examination Board-UNEB has withheld results for 1,512 candidates in the Primary Leaving Examinations results which were released this morning. Most of these were cases of external assistance offered to the learners from within the examination room, according to UNEB executive secretary Dan Odongo.

Odongo notes that over 60 suspects were arrested during the examination for abetting malpractices. Some were distributing fake papers, while others were teaching candidates at the eve examination.

UNEB Chairperson Prof. Mary Okwakol says that the cases of examination malpractice in school were supported by headteachers. “In some schools, scouts were even bribed to allow teachers to give candidates assistance,” Okwakol said.

She singles out an incident at a school in Mpigi district where administrators tried to corrupt the scout with 500,000 Shillings so that they are allowed to assist candidates during examinations. She however, notes that the scout was able to report the matter to UNEB and handed over the exhibit.

According to UNEB, the schools whose results have been withheld will be notified by district inspectors of schools and all candidates whose results have been withheld will be accorded a hearing by the UNEB examinations security committee.

Last year, the examination board withheld 3,346 results.

