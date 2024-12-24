UNBS raises alarm over insufficient funding

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS) has raised concerns over inadequate funding that hinders its operational activities and compromises its mandate.

Speaking during a meeting with the Parliamentary Committee on Trade, Industry, and Tourism at the UNBS headquarters in Mbalwa, Bweyogerere, Deus Mubangizi, the Manager of National Metrology Laboratories and Deputy Executive Director of Standards, highlighted the challenges.

He explained that UNBS is tasked with activities like developing standards, certifying products, testing, and calibrating equipment. However, the bureau’s limited funding impedes its ability to execute these responsibilities effectively.

Mubangizi stressed that insufficient resources also affect the inspection of imported products, essential for consumer protection. Additionally, limited funding slows market surveillance efforts, making it difficult to detect adulterated goods, expired products, and spoiled items.

He noted that while the bureau currently receives 56 billion Ugandan Shillings annually, it requires about 200 billion to fulfill its mandate adequately. Mubangizi questioned how the bureau could close this funding gap with such limited resources.

The government’s program-based budgeting system compounds the issue, with UNBS receiving funds from only five of 18 programs, including those related to private sector development, agro-processing, manufacturing, oil and gas, and energy.

James Kasigwa, the Executive Director of UNBS, echoed these concerns, citing severe underfunding as a limitation to their effectiveness. He highlighted that resource constraints often force supervisors to multitask, such as directly testing products instead of overseeing processes.

Kasigwa emphasized the importance of engaging with the Parliamentary Committee to demonstrate UNBS’s potential to boost Uganda’s economy by ensuring proper certification of products and personnel.

Sylvia Nayebare, Member of Parliament for Gomba District and Chairperson of the Committee on Trade, Tourism, and Industry, acknowledged the bureau’s challenges but commended its work.

She noted that the committee’s findings, including a 46% staff shortage at UNBS, will inform their decisions during the budget framework discussions. Nayebare stressed that understanding UNBS’s operations and mandates is crucial for Parliament to address these issues effectively.

*****

URN