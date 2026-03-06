Uganda’s youth unemployment problem

As caps fly in celebration at Makerere University, a quieter question lingers in the air: where will these graduates work?

COMMENT | SHARIFA NAMATOVU | An estimated 700,000 people enter Uganda’s labour market every year. After Makerere University holds its 76th graduation ceremony, about 9,000 more young Ugandans will join that stream—hopeful, qualified, and ambitious. Yet they are stepping into a labour market struggling to generate enough decent jobs for those already searching.

Uganda’s overall unemployment rate stands at 12.4%, but youth unemployment is even more concerning, reaching 16.1% in 2024 (ESSR, 2025). This reflects mounting pressure on a labour market expanding more slowly than the workforce. The 2021 National Labour Force Survey (NLFS) paints an even starker picture. Among Ugandans aged 18 to 30: 16% were still in school, 37% were no longer in school but employed, and 41% were neither in employment, education, nor training (NEET)—of which 52.2% are female and 28% male.

Most employed youth (90%) work in the informal sector, often in low-paying, unstable jobs or underemployment. With a labour force participation rate of just 51%, the mismatch between labour supply and job demand—exacerbated by the continuous influx of new graduates—makes the scale of the problem undeniable.

Uganda’s economy has shown resilience, averaging 6–6.5% annual growth in recent years, according to the Ministry of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development. Yet this growth has not translated proportionately into formal employment. The sectors absorbing the most youth tell their own story: 52% work in services, 33% in agriculture, forestry, and fishing, and only 16% in production and industry—the very sectors central to Uganda’s development agenda.

The National Development Plan IV (NDP IV) sets ambitious targets: reducing youth unemployment to 12.9% by FY 2029/30 and generating an annual average of 884,962 jobs through double-digit economic growth. Its focus on agro-industrialization, tourism, mineral development, oil and gas, and mainstreaming science, technology, and innovation is a step in the right direction.

Yet the biggest challenge remains the skills mismatch. Institutions continue to produce graduates in large numbers, while the labour market increasingly demands hands-on technical, vocational, and digital skills. Enrollment patterns, however, suggest a continued preference for white-collar career pathways—jobs that the market simply cannot absorb at scale.

Solving Uganda’s youth unemployment crisis requires coordinated action from both government and young people. There is no single fix. The government needs to fully operationalize the Human Capital Development Programme to equip youth with competencies employers actually want. Investment in science, technology, and innovation must move beyond policy documents into classrooms and workshops. Funding mechanisms—including youth enterprise funds and credit guarantee schemes like the Youth Livelihood Programme—should be strengthened and streamlined, while innovation hubs and incubation centres give young people the infrastructure to build businesses and create jobs for others. A conducive business environment, with reduced bureaucratic barriers for small and medium enterprises, is equally essential.

The youth themselves must actively seek skills beyond their degrees. Digital literacy, financial management, communication, problem-solving, and practical work experience are increasingly important. A mindset shift is needed: aspiring only to formal white-collar jobs limits opportunities. Entrepreneurship, agriculture, and technology offer viable pathways to employment and innovation.

Education remains one of the most powerful tools a young person can carry—but a degree alone is no longer enough. Uganda’s youth unemployment crisis will not be resolved by graduation ceremonies. It demands honest policy, strategic investment in the right skills, and a generation of young people willing to adapt, create, and lead.

*****

Sharifa Namatovu is a Programme Associate at Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG).