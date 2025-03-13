Uganda’s golf team heads to Kipipiri in great spirits after flag-off by NCS’s Chelangat

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT & UGC MEDIA | Few sporting rivalries capture the imagination like Uganda versus Kenya. From time immemorial, contests involving the two East African neighbours have always been intense, compelling and too close to call many times. The Victoria Cup, an annual golf tournament between the two countries is no different.

Last year at Kitante, Uganda and Kenya shared the spoils after three gripping days and next week the two will once again lock horns at the new Mt. Kipipiri Golf and Resort in Naivasha. Kenya are the defending champions, an honour they held onto, once they drew with the Ugandan national team at Kitante.

Team Uganda will once again be captained by Joseph Cwinya-ai, whose experience will be vital against a strong Kenyan side led by former Uganda Open champion John Lejirma. Cwinya-ai’s ten-man team has Joseph Reagan Akena, Elton Thembo, Titus Okwong, John Musiimenta, Abdul Kakeeto, and Abdallah Kakooza.

Other members junior golfers Peter Mayende, Anthony Otukei and Ibrahim Ssemakula. The team will spend a week acclimatising to the conditions in Kipipiri for the three-day tournament that tees off on March 20. Three golfers, Cwinya-ai, Akena and Okwong, are already in Kenya where they are competing in the Kenya Amateur Golf series.

“Kenya are familiar opponents but we know that we can match them punch-for-punch,” team captain Cwinya-ai said.

Flagging off the team at the NCS headquarters at Lugogo on Wednesday, acting assistant NCS general secretary Sarah Chelangat expressed confidence in the national team at a briefing attended by Uganda Golf Union President Jackson Were.

“When I look in your eyes, I see talent, hunger and a zeal to win,” he remarked. “Go and perform to the best for your ability because I know that all of you young men here have the ability to return with the trophy.”

Chelangat noted that government had funded the all expenses of the national team, adding that the Minister of Education and Sports and First Lady Mama Janet Museveni was keenly interested in the duel with Kenya’s national team.

The team travels to Kipipiri on Wednesday. Joining them are national team coach Flavia Namakula and team manager Paul Habyarimana.

Get ready for a day of incredible golf at the Mt. Kipipiri Golf Resort. This exciting event is part of the annual Victoria Cup, a thrilling competition between Kenya and Uganda, and it’s the perfect chance to be part of the action! Registration via – https://t.co/hnkxb3LI2k pic.twitter.com/L5q0sWpF1e — Kenya Golf Union (@KenyaGolfUnion) March 11, 2025

Kenya Golf Union Names Team Kenya

The Kenya Golf Union (KGU) last week announced the official Team Kenya that will represent the country at the highly anticipated Victoria Cup.

Team Kenya is Comprised of John Lejirma – Captain from Kenya Railway Golf Club, Daniel Kiragu from Muthaiga Golf Club, Tsevi Soni from Sigona Golf Club , Elvis Muigua from Kiambu Golf Club, Josphat Rono from Golf Park Golf Club, Elly Barno from Nandi Bears Golf Club, Raphael Leming’ani from Golf Park Golf Club, Kevin Anyien from Golf Park Golf Club, Krish Shah from Vet Lab Sports Club, Ebill Omollo from Vet Lab Sports Club

“We are excited to announce a team made up of elite amateur players as well as top juniors from across the country. The team has been training under the leadership of our national team coach,” said Chris Kinuthia, Vice Chairman and Tournament Director of the Kenya Golf Union. This team, which is set to defend Kenya’s title, is a dynamic group of golfers who have been undergoing intense training over the past month to ensure they are ready to compete at the highest level.

The Victoria Cup was first played in 2016, marking the beginning of what has now become a key annual golfing event in East Africa. Named after Lake Victoria, the largest lake in Africa which borders both Kenya

Mt. Kipipiri Golf and Resort is the newest golf club in Kenya, designed and built to international standards to host major golf events. The resort boasts a championship-level course, rated at par 72, and offers a challenging yet beautiful setting for golfers of all skill levels. The course is set amidst breathtaking scenery and has been meticulously designed to provide both an exciting and fair test for players. With its world-class facilities, Mt. Kipipiri Golf and Resort is poised to become a key venue for international golf tournaments in the region.

In addition to the main Victoria Cup competition, there will be a subsidiary event on Saturday morning, 22nd March 2025. This subsidiary event will give local golfers a chance to participate in a fun and competitive round of golf in the morning, after which they can enjoy the excitement of the Victoria Cup as the Kenya and Uganda teams battle it out in the afternoon.