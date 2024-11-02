Saturday , November 2 2024
Uganda’s elite golfers 6th in Africa, best in East Africa

The Independent November 2, 2024 AFRICA, SPORTS, The News Today Leave a comment

The Uganda team that went to Zimbabwe. One of the youngest at the tournament, it included golf prodigy Joseph Reagan Akena, 19 (right)

African Golf | LOUIS JADWONG & AGENCIES | South Africa were in their own league Friday, winning the 2024 All Africa Golf Team Championship title in Bulawayo by a mile, as Uganda’s elite amateur golfers  —  a stunning 48 strokes behind  —  consoled themselves by recapturing East African glory with a strong 6th finish.

Also in his own league for country was the 19-year-old Ugandan Golf champion Joseph Reagan Akena, who came in 6th in the individual honours list with  +1 – 289. Winner Jordan Burnand from South Africa won with -9 – 279

The biennial championship, hosted at Zimbabwe’s oldest golf course, Bulawayo Golf Club—established in 1895—teed off Tuesday morning and ended Friday. The tournament attracted teams from 11 countries, including host Zimbabwe, Kenya,  Mauritius, Zambia, Egypt, Gabon, Uganda, Eswatini, Botswana, South Africa, and Malawi.

Africa Golf Confederation President Johnson Omolo of Uganda hands 2024 All Africa Golf Team Championship Individual winner Jordan Burnand a trophy 

 

