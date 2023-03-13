Uganda’s Centenary Group granted a licence to launch a new bank in Malawi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Reserve Bank of Malawi has awarded a licence to Centenary Group and the Catholic Church Archdiocese of Lilongwe to carry out banking operations in Malawi.

The name of the new bank is Centenary Bank Limited, with Centenary Group holding majority shareholding and the Catholic Church Archdiocese of Lilongwe holding minority shareholding of the Bank’s shares.

Centenary Bank will be launched on 23rd March 2023 in Lilongwe.

Commenting on the development on Thursday, 09 March 2023, Centenary Group Chairperson Prof John Ddumba-Ssentamu said: “We are excited that we have been granted a license to commence banking operations. We thank the Reserve Bank of Malawi for all the support it has extended to us.”

“Centenary Bank will from the onset adopt an agile approach to operations, scaling customer-centric propositions that will allow the Bank to create highly personalized solutions and regain their position within the Malawi market,” Prof Ddumba-Ssentamu added.