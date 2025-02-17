Ugandans fatigued with epidemics

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandans dismissing disease outbreak announcements as alarmist are fatigued with epidemics, Dr. Richard Kabanda, the Commissioner for Health Promotion and Education, has said. On January 30, 2025, the Ministry of Health announced an Ebola Sudan virus outbreak after a 32-year-old male nurse from Mulago National Referral Hospital died.

So far, nine cases have been confirmed, with one death. Seven patients are hospitalized at Mulago National Referral Hospital, while one is receiving treatment at Mbale Regional Referral Hospital. The Ministry has also quarantined 288 contacts and urged Ugandans to take precautionary measures to control the spread of the virus. In recent years, Uganda has reported outbreaks of diseases such as COVID-19, anthrax, Marburg, and Mpox—illnesses that often alarm foreign travelers.

However, some Ugandans, including tourism operators and business owners, accused the Ministry of Health of being alarmist, arguing that repeated outbreak announcements hurt the economy. They want the government to revise its communication strategy to avoid unnecessary panic.

Amos Wekesa, a leading tourism investor, said such announcements disrupt the industry, as tourists quickly switch destinations. “There will never be a disease outbreak or any attack that will ever kill more Ugandans than poverty. Our biggest enemy is poverty,” Wekesa said.

Others questioned why the government does not make similar announcements about malaria, which remains the leading killer disease in Uganda. Speaking on a local talk show on Saturday morning, Dr. Kabanda acknowledged the concerns, stating that Ugandans are fatigued with epidemics, which negatively impacts public response.

He explained that Uganda is vulnerable to disease outbreaks due to its geographical location, surrounded by epidemic-prone countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan. Kabanda emphasized that epidemics are global health security concerns and that the Ministry of Health is required by international health protocols to declare an outbreak within 24 hours of confirmation.

He added that the Ministry has engaged business leaders to explain the importance of timely outbreak declarations in epidemic management. “When a case is confirmed, we immediately brief the President, who authorizes the Ministry of Health to announce the outbreak. We also engage MDAs and other partners,” Kabanda said. He assured the public that the current Ebola outbreak is being managed and urged Ugandans to remain vigilant to prevent further spread. According to the World Health Organization, outbreak communication helps the public adopt protective behaviors, enhances disease surveillance, reduces confusion, and ensures better resource allocation—all of which are essential for an effective response.

