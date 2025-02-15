Ugandan solo nominee Joshua Baraka celebrated at Trace Awards City Tour in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Johnnie Walker, the iconic brand of celebration, hosted a vibrant event in Kampala on Thursday evening to honour rising star Joshua Baraka for his nomination in the prestigious Trace Awards & Summit. The event brought together Uganda’s entertainment elite for a toast to Baraka’s achievements.

Airtel joined Johnnie Walker Uganda in celebrating the occasion, recognising Baraka’s musical journey, which was marked by hit singles, a growing continental presence, and well-deserved recognition from the Trace Awards.

Guests at the exclusive event enjoyed a range of premium whisky cocktails, including the bold Ruby Walker and classic highballs, while engaging in insightful discussions about the Ugandan music scene, the global influence of African sounds, and the importance of supporting African creatives.

Beyond the drinks, the evening sparked insightful industry conversations, featuring a dynamic panel session that delved into Ugandan music, the growing influence of African sounds on the global stage, and why brands like Johnnie Walker need to continue championing African creatives.

Speaking at the event, Uganda Breweries Managing Director Andrew Kilonzo emphasised the importance of supporting platforms that elevate African talent.

“Africa’s creative industry is rich with talent, yet many artistes struggle to break into global markets. At Johnnie Walker, we believe in progress and the power of pushing boundaries. By supporting platforms like the Trace Music Awards, we are not only giving African voices the international recognition they deserve but also reinforcing our Keep Walking mantra, championing those who dare to dream and forge new paths,” said Kilonzo.

“Joshua Baraka’s nomination is a proud moment for Uganda. It reflects the incredible talent we have in our country and proves that Ugandan music is gaining recognition on the international scene. This is just the beginning, and we are excited to see more Ugandan artistes keep walking towards global appreciation,” he added.

Taking the stage, an emotional Joshua Baraka reflected on his journey.

“This has been a journey of faith and hard work. It hasn’t been easy, but I’m grateful for my team and everyone that has supported me along the way. This nomination isn’t just for me, it’s for Uganda, for every artiste pushing to be heard on the global stage,” Baraka said.

The night also sparked conversations about the evolution of African music and its increasing global recognition. Industry experts weighed in on how platforms like the Trace Music Awards are reshaping narratives and giving African artistes the international exposure they deserve.

Joshua Baraka is nominated in the Best Eastern African Artist category, competing against heavyweights like Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu, and Bien. Ugandans can rally behind him and cast their votes by visiting www.traceawards.plus to bring the award home!

The Trace Awards & Summit 2025 is sponsored by Johnnie Walker and Airtel and will be broadcast live from Zanzibar, Tanzania, on February 26.