Ugandan juniors in buoyant mood ahead of AAJTC at Windsor Golf & Country Club

Nairobi, Kenya | UGU MEDIA | On Tuesday morning, Team Uganda will be one of the 14 countries whose boys and girls will play the 7100-yard Windsor Golf & Country Club for the bragging rights of the 2026 All Africa Junior Team Championship (AAJTC). Windsor is one club not known to be forgiving; it is a course that punishes errant shots. It is imperative that golfers keep the ball on the fairway.

Uganda’s team, taking part in the official practice round on Monday, is thankfully neither short of experience nor belief. The whole squad, both boys and girls, has competed at this level before. Sources within the camp indicate that the young golfers are all raring to go against the best the continent has to offer.

Uganda must contend with Kenya, Zambia, Morocco, Tunisia, Egypt and Ghana. Other countries that are fielding teams are Botswana, Cote D’Ivoire, Mauritius, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and South Africa. Uganda will be captained by Peter Mayende, who exhibited great form in the recently concluded Victoria Cup in Entebbe.

The last three days at Windsor have been wet and the weather forecast of the upcoming week shows likely rains on some days. Team Uganda is preparing with the knowledge that there could be some light showers between Tuesday and Thursday. The event is a qualifying tournament for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup, due in Japan later this year.

The competition will be a stroke-play event over 54 holes. It is also based on gross scores. The best three scores will be taken into consideration for the boys’ category on each day, while for the girls, the top two scores will be used. This is also a tournament where caddies are not permitted. The overall winning country will be the one with the lowest aggregate total.

Team Uganda has been supported by NCS, Uganda Golf Union, R&A and KQ, who are the official travel partner. While in Nairobi, the team will be joined by Union President Dr Jackson Were who will also be holding strategic meetings with R&A and the Africa Golf Confederation.

Uganda:

Antony Otukei, Racheal Natukunda,Peter Mayende, Elizabeth Kawalya,. Kariisa Shaka ,Ndyabahika Keisha Kagoro, Rugumambaju John Paul

Coach

Flavia Namakula

Team Manager

Paul Habyarimana