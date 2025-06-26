Ugandan engineer and Chinese mentor build roads and bonds

KAMPALA, Uganda | Xinhua | Every morning since last October, Ugandan engineer David Ochwo arrives promptly at the new municipal road project site in the capital city of Kampala. Helmet on and blueprints in hand, he meticulously inspects progress and coordinates work.

Whenever technical challenges arise, he turns to his “Chinese master,” project production manager Li Li.

“My first encounter with the construction techniques and management style of a Chinese company was truly eye-opening,” remarked the 42-year-old David.

Joining China Construction Fifth Engineering Bureau, headquartered in central China’s Hunan Province, in 2019 for Kampala projects, he started from the ground up. Gradually, he mastered core skills from site handover and material planning to trench excavation and pipeline surveying.

By December 2022, when the new Kampala project was launched, David had advanced to become a localized engineer capable of independently managing road construction.

“This was my first job with a Chinese company. Initially, I wasn’t familiar with the construction concepts, management standards, processes, or technical details,” David said, recalling that he often felt lost with complex blueprints and plans.

David credits his growth to Li’s patient guidance. Li taught him step by step, starting with basics such as reading drawings and measuring, and then progressively imparting theoretical concepts and practical skills.

Since 2019, Li has focused on cultivating local talent overseas. His phone holds contacts for over 20 “foreign apprentices.”

“David is an outgoing young man with strong communication skills and a serious, responsible work ethic,” said Li. He noted David persistently seeks advice and shares knowledge with other local staff, boosting team efficiency.

This mentor-apprentice pair, learning from each other, forged not only efficient collaboration but also a deep cross-border friendship. Their complementary styles and outstanding results earned them the company-wide “star sino-foreign mentor-apprentice” award in 2024.

Their strengths merged perfectly during Uganda’s rainy season. Persistent flooding on Kigala Road caused traffic jams, troubling residents. After Li designed a drainage solution, David, leveraging his local knowledge and communication skills, explained the benefits of drainage wells to the community.

Together, they proposed the solution to the supervisor. Following implementation, drainage improved significantly, easing travel and earning widespread local acclaim.

“My colleagues have always looked out for me,” David said. “Here, I’ve not only enhanced my professional skills and gained management experience, but my income has also tripled. This company changed my life trajectory. I hope to continue working hard alongside them to contribute to Uganda’s development.”

The Kampala new municipal road project, scheduled for completion in August, involves constructing 14.9 kilometers of roads and two intersections, along with drainage, earthworks, paving, landscaping, traffic signals, and lighting. Kampala City Council expects it to significantly boost traffic efficiency, improve road conditions, and drive the capital’s economic growth. ■