Uganda to participate in 2025 OTM trade fair in India

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is set to participate in the Outbound Travel Market (OTM) trade fair, one of the largest global travel and tourism expos, in Mumbai, India, from January 30 to February 2, 2025.

As the largest travel and trade show in Asia, OTM presents an opportunity for Uganda to position itself as a premier African destination, leveraging India’s booming outbound travel market. This initiative, spearheaded by the Uganda High Commission in New Delhi and Uganda Airlines, seeks to bridge economic and cultural ties between East Africa and South Asia.

India’s outbound travel market is projected to reach 13.9 million leisure departures this year with Mumbai, a commercial hub accounting for 63 percent of outbound business and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) travel. “By participating in OTM, Uganda aims to tap into India’s high-value travel segments, particularly experiential travellers, wildlife enthusiasts, and affluent birders,” said Martin Mugarra, the state minister for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities

“India’s rising economic status and an expanding middle class create an ideal market for Uganda’s unique tourism offerings. With India projected to become the world’s largest spender on global travel by 2030, Uganda’s entry into this market could catalyze its tourism revenue growth,” the minister added.

Mugarra, says that Uganda boasts diverse attractions, including gorilla trekking in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, chimpanzee tracking in Kibale Forest, birding opportunities with over 1,200 species, and breathtaking landscapes like Murchison Falls and the Source of the Nile, whose offerings align with India’s evolving travel preferences, focusing on immersive and authentic experiences.

According to the minister, the Uganda pavilion at OTM will provide visitors with immersive virtual reality (VR) experiences, allowing them to explore the country’s top attractions virtually. This innovative approach, combined with Uganda Airlines’ direct Entebbe-Mumbai route, reduces travel time to just seven hours, making Uganda more accessible to Indian travellers.

“At the core of Uganda’s OTM strategy is collaboration with Indian stakeholders, including Bollywood producers, wedding planners, and travel operators. The goal is to create compelling narratives and packages that resonate with Indian audiences. For instance, a Bollywood film set against the dramatic backdrop of Uganda’s landscapes could inspire millions to explore the country,” He affirmed.

Mugarra says Uganda aims to build long-term partnerships with Indian tour operators through co-op marketing programs. These initiatives will encourage operators to include Uganda in their African travel packages, enhancing its visibility alongside popular destinations like Kenya and South Africa.

Uganda’s tourism sector has faced challenges such as limited awareness and underutilized air connectivity, and the OTM 2025 offers solutions to these hurdles.

“It will enhance connectivity through the Entebbe-Mumbai route simplify logistics encourage more Indian travellers to explore Uganda. Uganda is tailoring its offerings to niche segments, such as wildlife enthusiasts and experiential travellers, to attract high-value tourists.”

Through OTM, a sustainability focus, highlighting eco-tourism practices in Uganda, aligning with the preferences of modern travellers who prioritize environmental responsibility, will be showcased.

Uganda and India share a history of strong diplomatic and trade relations, exemplified by the Mahatma Gandhi monument at the Source of the Nile. OTM provides a platform to deepen these ties, fostering cultural exchanges and economic partnerships. For example, Ugandan dance troupes could perform in India, while Bollywood stars could endorse Uganda as a travel destination.

This participation also aligns with Uganda’s Vision 2040, emphasizing economic and commercial diplomacy to drive GDP growth. Tourism, as a key pillar of this strategy, has the potential to attract investments, create jobs, and boost exports.

Uganda’s participation at OTM is expected to yield significant benefits, including Tourism Revenue, “organizers aim at generating over UGX 13 billion in tourism business deals through networking with international buyers. Increase tourist arrivals from India, by 40 percent, come 2026, and this is expected to generate an additional UGX 20 billion to the economy.

To maintain momentum post-OTM, Uganda plans to host familiarization trips for Indian travel influencers and media houses. Additionally, collaborations with Bollywood producers and digital content creators will ensure continuous exposure for Uganda in the Indian market.

OTM Bombay 2025 represents more than just an opportunity to showcase its tourism potential it is a bold step toward redefining its place in the global tourism industry. By leveraging India’s booming outbound travel market, Uganda can unlock new opportunities for economic growth, cultural exchange, and global visibility.

This initiative is poised to transform Uganda into a sought-after destination. As the Pearl of Africa gets ready to shine on the world stage, captivating travellers with its unparalleled beauty, rich heritage, and commitment to sustainable tourism. Ugandans are only awaiting it execution as well as the planned outcomes.

*****

URN