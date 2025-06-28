CHAN: Uganda to open campaign against Algeria

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Co-host Uganda will open its TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign against Algeria on August 4 at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala.

The African Football body CAF released the schedule for the tournament on Friday.

Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania will co-host the Championship from August 2 to 30. Tanzania will play the opening match against Burkina Faso on August 2 in Dar es Salaam.

Uganda is placed in Group C alongside Algeria, Niger, Guinea and South Africa. The CHAN tournament is played between players who play their trade in the local leagues in their respective countries. The Championship that will attract 19 teams was originally meant to take place last year, but was rescheduled to 2025.

Uganda Cranes who will be under coaches Fred Muhumuza and Morley Byekwaso will play its second match against Guinea on August 8, and then battle Niger three days later.

The Uganda Cranes will conclude group matches against South Africa in what is expected to be an explosive encounter. ■