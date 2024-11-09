Uganda to host 43rd AAPAM conference

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda is set to host the 43rd African Association of Public Administration and Management (AAPAM) Round Table Conference and Annual General Meeting.

This will be Uganda’s third time hosting the event, following the 20th conference in 1998 and the 38th, seven years ago. It brings together Africa’s public administration leaders to deliberate on advancements in the sector.

The conference under the theme “Agile and Resilient Public Administration Framework for Sustainable Development in Africa” will be held on November 26th-29. It aims to drive discussions on strengthening governance systems across Africa to address the continent’s pressing social, economic, and environmental challenges.

Muruli Mukasa, the Minister for Public Service, noted that the meeting is timely as Uganda undergoes public service restructuring under the rationalization of agencies. The country plans to draw valuable insights from states that have undertaken similar transformations.

Mukasa added that, given today’s evolving global dynamics, public administration must become agile to keep pace with change, highlighting communication bureaucracy as an example. “Nowadays, people require instant responses because that’s what the world demands. The public service should also adopt this agility to meet contemporary needs while upholding the principles of the service. Unlike the old-fashioned style, where communication could take an entire month for approvals, things have changed,” he stated.

According to Mukasa, the gathering positions Uganda as a top destination for international conferences, with accompanying economic and cultural benefits, including increased tourism, investment opportunities, and a chance to showcase Uganda’s cultural heritage. “With partnerships across government ministries, UN bodies, international institutes, and corporations like Kenya Airways, the conference is also an opportunity to boost Uganda’s global visibility. Steps have been taken to facilitate delegate participation, including streamlined visa processing and safety measures for all attendees,” he added.

Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye, the Head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet said that the conference would reinforce Uganda’s role as a leader in public administration, showcasing its capacity to host high-calibre international forums that promote sustainable development.

Dr. John Nakabago, current President of AAPAM and Director of Finance and Administration at the Uganda Management Institute, emphasized that resilient and agile governance is essential for Africa’s growth, enabling public administrators to anticipate future obstacles while addressing current needs. “The conference will address key areas, including ethical governance practices, resilience in public service, and inclusive development. Participants from public administration, academia, civil society, and the private sector will share strategies on economic resilience, environmental sustainability, and technology integration,” Nakabago explained.

INakabago highlighted that the conference aims to prioritize cross-disciplinary dialogue, fostering collaboration among policymakers, practitioners, and thought leaders to tackle shared governance challenges.

It will also emphasize policy recommendations on technology integration, effective leadership, and efficient service delivery, proposing governance solutions for sustainable and inclusive growth and promoting enhanced collaboration and partnership opportunities, especially for local businesses and professionals.

