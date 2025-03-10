Uganda to become 18th country to roll-out malaria vaccine for children

Malaria remains the leading cause of illness and death among children under five in Uganda

Kampala, Uganda | RONALD MUSOKE | Uganda is set to become the 18th country to roll-out malaria vaccination, starting April 2, as the country accelerates efforts to curb the deadly disease.

The four-dose vaccine will be integrated into the routine immunization schedule for children at 6, 7, 8, and 18 months. It will be distributed across 105 districts identified as having high and moderate malaria transmission rates.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony for the vaccine distribution at the National Medical Stores warehouse in Kajjansi, on the southern outskirts of Kampala, Minister for Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, said the government will distribute 2.278 million doses, valued at US$8.88 million (Shs 32.5bn).

She described the initiative as a significant milestone in Uganda’s fight against malaria, aimed at providing “optimal protection during the most vulnerable stages of early childhood.”

Malaria remains the leading cause of illness and death among children under five in Uganda, claiming an estimated 20,000 young lives annually. The disease also accounts for 30-50% of outpatient visits, 15-20% of hospital admissions, and up to 20% of inpatient deaths nationwide.

Dr. Aceng said Uganda is the third highest country in the world with the most malaria cases after Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the eighth in malaria related deaths. She revealed that Uganda loses 16 people to malaria every day including 10 children under five years old.

“It is unacceptable and today we reaffirm our commitment to reversing this trend,” she said, adding that the government is “extremely excited that we are moving along that path to reduce the mortality in children under five.”

Malaria vaccine, a game changer

She said the vaccine, which has been scientifically proven to reduce severe malaria and death in young children, will be a game changer in the government’s fight against malaria.

“The malaria vaccine is safe, it is effective, it is efficacious and it is free of charge. The costs have already been catered for by Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), the Government of Uganda, and partners. So, nobody should pay for a malaria vaccine, not for the first dose, not the second, not the third, and not the fourth. It is free of charge,” Dr. Aceng said.

“By ensuring that our children receive all four doses, we are significantly reducing malaria related deaths and protecting their future, but also protecting our families from catastrophic expenditures which throw them into poverty.”

“This initiative will enhance social economic development in our country. Children will be able to go to school and the parents will be able to go and do their work,” Dr. Aceng said.

Dr. Aceng noted that this vaccination initiative has been made possible through the support of the Gavi, with co-financing from the Ugandan government.

The procurement and air freighting of the vaccines have been facilitated by UNICEF, ensuring the timely delivery of a high-quality vaccine. This marks the largest malaria vaccine rollout to date in terms of the number of districts covered and the target population.

Dr. Aceng, however, said the rollout of the malaria vaccine aligns with the country’s broader strategy to combat malaria through a combination of interventions, including insecticide-treated nets, indoor residual spraying, seasonal malaria chemoprevention and effective case management.

She said government remains committed to strengthening disease prevention efforts and building resilient health systems. “The introduction of the malaria vaccine in Uganda is a historic step forward in our fight against this deadly disease. With the support of Gavi, UNICEF, and other partners, we are ensuring that every eligible child has access to this life-saving intervention,” Dr. Aceng said.

14 vaccines during childhood

UNICEF, the UN agency which was responsible for the procurement and air freighting of the vaccines, reaffirmed its commitment to child health and immunization efforts in Uganda. “We’re turning a new page in Uganda’s health story. With the introduction of the malaria vaccine, we are delivering hope for children in Uganda.

This introduction means that the national immunization schedule now includes 14 vaccines to be delivered during childhood, among the highest on the continent,” said Dr. Robin Nandy, the UNICEF Representative to Uganda.

“We must now ensure that these vaccines are delivered safely and efficiently. We urge all parents to ensure that their children receive the full range of vaccines, including the new malaria vaccine.”

Dr. Nandy said UNICEF is committed to further supporting the Uganda National Expanded Programme on Immunisation (UNEPI) in collaboration with other partners including the World Health Organization (WHO) to continue enhancing immunisation efforts and promote sustainable healthcare solutions, to ensure that all children in Uganda are reached with lifesaving vaccines.

Billie Nieuwenhuys, the Senior Country Manager for Uganda at Gavi commended the country for this critical step. “The efforts that have been made to prepare for what will be the world’s largest malaria vaccine introduction to date are a testament to the Government of Uganda and partners’ unwavering commitment to protect the most vulnerable children against a disease that claims too many lives,” he said.

“As we celebrate our Alliance’s 25th anniversary, we are excited about the potential of our newest vaccine programme to save tens of thousands of lives each year while alleviating the devastating burden malaria places on families, communities, and health systems in Uganda and across the African continent.”

The WHO coordinated the pilot evaluation of the first malaria vaccine, generating the evidence that led to WHO’s recommendation and pre-qualification of the two safe and effective malaria vaccines that are available now.

17 countries have rolled-out vaccine

The introduction of the malaria vaccine in Uganda builds on the growing momentum across the African continent. With support from Gavi, 17 countries have already rolled out the vaccine, reaching over four million children.

Of these, 14 countries introduced the vaccine in 2024, including Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Benin, Liberia, Côte d’Ivoire, South Sudan, Mozambique, Central African Republic, Niger, Chad, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sudan, and Nigeria.

The other three—Ghana, Kenya and Malawi—introduced the first malaria vaccine, RTS, S in 2021 during the Malaria Vaccine Implementation Programme (MVIP) and have since scaled up routine provision of the vaccine. In addition to Uganda’s rollout in April, at least six more countries, including Burundi, Mali, Ethiopia, and Guinea plan to roll out the vaccine in 2025.

Positive results in early adopters

Dr. Kasonde Mwinga, the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Representative in Uganda, said the global health body is already seeing some positive results.

She said the pilot programmes launched in 2019 in Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, for instance, have demonstrated a 13% reduction in overall child mortality and a significant decrease in hospitalizations for severe malaria.

“We must ensure that every eligible child receives not one dose, not two, not three, but all four doses of the malaria vaccine for optimum protection,” she said.

Dr. Mwinga also re-assured that WHO will continue working alongside UNICEF and other partners to integrate malaria vaccination into routine immunization programmes without compromising service quality.

“A lot of situations where there’s integration sometimes result in a decline in quality for one intervention or another. But as we integrate, let’s ensure we do not compromise quality,” she cautioned.

She called upon government officials, health workers, community leaders, and partners to support the Ministry of Health’s efforts for a successful rollout. “Together, we can turn the tide against malaria and secure a healthier future for Uganda’s children,” Dr. Mwinga said.