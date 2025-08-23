Uganda, South Sudan pledge joint efforts to resolve border tensions

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | The Ugandan and South Sudanese armies have agreed to step up cooperation to address recurring border skirmishes, some of which have turned deadly, the Ugandan military said.

Uganda’s top military chiefs met with a visiting South Sudanese delegation in Kampala, Uganda’s capital, to discuss security challenges along the shared frontier, the military said in a statement released Wednesday.

Kayanja Muhanga, commander of the Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces (UPDF) Land Force, speaking on behalf of Chief of the UPDF Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said the two sides had a long history of cooperation in handling shared challenges.

Referring to a recent border clash that left four people dead, Muhanga said dialogue was the best way forward. “We need to approach this maturely and solve this problem. I am confident our discussions will find a remedy for the misunderstandings, which are not between the two governments nor the two armies,” he said.

Dau Aturjong Nyuol, chief of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces, reaffirmed his country’s commitment to working with Uganda to resolve disputes.

“Joining hands in joint operations will maintain security. Even the spoiler will not be given room to cause havoc to our local population along the border. We will come out with something that can rescue the security and let our people live in good harmony,” he said. ■