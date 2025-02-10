Uganda sends 8 players to 2025 All Africa Badminton Senior Championship

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda has sent an eight-strong team to the 2025 All Africa Badminton Senior Championship which is slated for February 10-16 in Douala, Cameroon.

The Championship sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) will be played on a team and individual basis and will bring together players from 14 countries and regions.

Uganda coach Ivan Karimunda told Xinhua before the team departed on Sunday, “We know the championship will be very competitive, but my players have prepared well.”

Fadilah Shamika Mohamed Rafi, ranked 116th in the women’s singles in the world, will lead the women’s team together with 2024 All Africa Games silver medalist Husina Kobugabe. The other two female players are Gladys Mbabazi and Tracy Naluwooza.

“We have been training for over a month now, and it is time to go and carry our national flag high,” said Kobugabe.

Fadilah Shamika Mohamed Rafi, who won a gold medal at the same tournament in 2023, said she will try to win gold again.

The Ugandan men’s team has Amos Muyanja as the captain, Kenneth Mwambu, Agatius Owiny and Muzafaru Lubega. ■