Uganda sending 300 to South Sudan for Jua Kali Expo

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda will be represented by 300 local artisans (Jua Kali) in the 11-day local innovations expo in South Sudan. This is the 24th edition of the East African local innovations expo and the first to be hosted in South Sudan.

The delegation is set to exhibit all categories of products, ranging from household items, personal care, beverages and alcohol, machinery, among others, all of local origin.

While flagging off the delegation, James Magode, the State Minister for East African Affairs, underscored the relevance of this expo to the broader agenda of East African regional integration, saying that such activities are what keeps the region’s citizens together and allow them to pursue a common agenda.

He added that this is a chance to showcase local talent in the micro, medium, and small enterprises, and helps to relate with what neighbors have, enabling the expansion of knowledge in various fields.

The Minister said that innovation needs to be tapped and can be suppressed if such activities are unavailable. “Humans must engage in creative efforts; we cannot be like snakes that just find things already done for them. And this is what makes us a people,” he said.

Magode emphasized the importance of such initiatives to the broader goal of East African federation, as well as being a sign of the ability to produce and develop local and regional innovation and markets through shared experiences and knowledge.

Henry Walusimbi, one of the exhibitors representing Uganda, says he is optimistic about going to South Sudan for the first time after being part of this event for the past twenty years. “I am expecting a very big and good market in Juba, South Sudan, because this is the first time we are going there, and we anticipate over 1.5 million Ugandans living in South Sudan.”

Another exhibitor, Shiba Karamagonza, also expressed excitement about the opportunity to showcase her products outside Uganda and expects good returns from the trip. She says the government covered all the bills for the journey, with the exhibitor’s only responsibility being to accommodate themselves.

Karamagonza, who is exhibiting for the second time, says that unlike in her first expo, which was in Burundi, this time she is prepared to make more money, building on the lessons she learned from her first event.

Uganda’s participation in the 24th Jua Kali Expo in South Sudan showcases the country’s commitment to innovation and regional unity.

This inaugural event in South Sudan opens new markets for Ugandan exhibitors and strengthens East African integration, reflecting a shared vision of self-reliance and economic cooperation.

URN