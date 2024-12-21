Uganda remains top in CECAFA Zone in latest FIFA rankings

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda has completed the 2024 season as the best-ranked team in the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) according to the latest FIFA rankings.

In the rankings released Wednesday by the world football governing body FIFA, Uganda is placed 88th in the world with 1,270.42 points, putting them at the top of the CECAFA Zone.

Uganda’s dominance in the CECAFA Zone comes as a result of their continuous good performances in international matches, including during their successful pathway to qualifying for the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“We are very happy that we continue to dominate the rankings in the region. The national team will continue to work hard because, as a country, we want to be better ranked,” says the Uganda Cranes coach Paul Put.

In the CECAFA Zone, Tanzania is second with 1,199.33 points and ranked 106th in the world, while Kenya is two places behind, standing third in the Zone with 1,189.65 points.

Sudan, currently doing well in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and also qualified for the 2025 AFCON, is placed 113th in the world and fourth in the CECAFA region, followed by Rwanda. The other CECAFA countries in order include Burundi, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Djibouti, Somalia and Eritrea, with Eritrea unranked due to inactivity in international tournaments.

According to the FIFA rankings, Morocco is the highest-ranked African country in 14th place, while world champion Argentina maintains their top position with 1,867.25 points.