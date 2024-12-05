Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) announce 2024 finalists ahead of the Marketers Biggest Night on December 13th

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) have announced this year’s finalists that will tussle for the gold standard of Marketing, at the fourth instalment of the UMEAS, slated for next Friday- December 13th, at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

This year’s UMEAS nominees were announced by Evolve Group Africa, the awards organisers, yesterday (Wednesday December 4th), and they include top brands and agencies, that will vie for bragging rights as top players in the marketing sector.

The nominated brands, campaigns, and agencies, will go toe to toe for the topmost marketing honors at a red-carpet black-tie gala.

The UMEAS 2024 is the fourth edition of the awards, and will see different companies and brands commune to exhibit their marketing success, signify the quality of their businesses, while celebrating the edition’s underpinning theme; ‘Promoting sustainable marketing.’

According to Shafique Ssemakula, a co-founder of Evolve Africa, this year’s edition will span every single aspect of marketing, communications, digital, and advertising, right from ideation, to creation, and execution.

All nominations have been determined by a six-member Marketing Council of renowned and competent industry professionals, that were cherry picked based on their outstanding leadership, contribution towards the profession, experience, and academic qualifications.

“The goal of establishing this council was to ensure professionalism at every stage of the process, as the awards aim to maintain credibility, transparency, and fairness,” Shafique said.

Ssemakula further highlighted, that the six-member marketing council determined all nominations, and holds 60% stake on all public vote categories, while the public shall have 40% of the final decision to be considered for six (6) of the twelve (12) categories of the UMEAS.

The distinguished Marketing council includes Dr. Benedict Mugerwa, Ngulumi Immaculate Nabatte, John Paul Okwi, Rogers Anguzu, Barbara Arimi and Jackie Namara.

John Paul Okwi, the Marketing Council Lead noted that this year, the focus was centered on Sustainability, as they looked at campaigns and projects that made good use of resources that were entrusted to marketers, and whether they made a return on investment sustainably.

A corporate table at the event goes Ugx 2.5m, individual tickets are going for Ugx 200,000, while CIM students will access the event at only Ugx 150.000. Tickets can be booked by calling 0703115242 / 0772358292.

The UMEAS 2024 are sponsored by: Uganda Breweries Ltd, Centenary Bank, Crown Beverages Ltd, NSSF, Equity Bank, Wango App, Kadanke Brand House, Matooke Republic, Vision Group and Radiocity97FM.

Below is the full list of the 2024 Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) nominees;

1. Advertising campaign of the year

• I&M @ 50-I&M Bank Uganda

• Growing Together-Total Energies Uganda

• Uganda Waragi Lemon & Ginger Limited-Edition Launch-UBL

• Deal Masavu-Total Energies Uganda

• True Rav for Nature-CFAO Mobility Uganda

• Laga Swagga National Consumer Promo-Uganda Waragi/UBL

• Bell Oba Fest 2024-Bell Lager/UBL

• The New Original-CFAO Mobility Uganda

• Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon Campaign

2. Best use of partnership marketing

• A Stroke of Genius-Stanbic Bank

• Heads-up Campaign-Vivo Energy Uganda

• Bell Oba Fest 2024-Bell Lager/UBL

• Gombe Project-Promoting Sustainable Tourism-Treescape Planet Organisation

• Graduate Job Placement Programme-Brighter Monday Uganda

• Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon- Submitted by UBL

• Guinness Bright house-UBL

• Omo and KCCA IWD Campaign-Unilever Uganda

3. Best use of digital marketing

• Zero Flex Account-Post Bank

• True Rav for Nature-CFAO Mobility Uganda

• Cente Whatsapp Banking-Centenary Bank

• Pepsi Rebrand-Pepsi/ Crown Beverages Ltd

• Uganda Waragi Lemon & Ginger Limited edition Launch-UBL

• Equity Digito Kabox- Equity Bank Uganda

• Thirsty Ugandans-Pepsi/Crown Beverages Ltd

• Bell Oba Fest 2024-Bell Lager/UBL

• Twaliwo-Tukyaliwo-MUA Insurance Uganda

• Tusker Conver-Sessions-UBL

• Carrefour My Club 1st Anniversary-Carrefour Uganda

• The New Original-CFAO Mobility Uganda

• Laga Swagga National Consumer Promo-Uganda Waragi/UBL

• Billionz Zizino-ITHUBA Uganda

• Mione U1 Phone Launch-TMI Technologies

4. PR Campaign of the year

• Stanbic National School Championship-Stanbic Bank

• Bell Oba Fest 2024-Bell Lager/UBL

• The New Original-CFAO Mobility Uganda

• Equity Digito Kabox-Equity Bank Uganda

• Uganda Waragi Lemon & Ginger Limited-Edition Launch

5. Best innovation-new product/service/process

• Cente Bank Whatsapp Banking-Centenary Bank

• The New Original-CFAO Mobility Uganda

• Equity Digito Kabox-Equity Bank Uganda

• Uganda Waragi Lemon & Ginger Limited Edition-UBL

• True Rav for Nature-CFAO Mobility Uganda

6. Experiential marketing Campaign of the year

• Bell Oba Fest 2024-Bell Lager/UBL

• Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon- Submitted by UBL

7. Best Not for profit/Social good campaign- For entry but not for public vote

• Stanbic National School Championship-Stanbic Bank

• Fueling Hope-Vivo Energy

• Know Your Type-Raremark Foundation

• Equity Abakyala Ku Ntikko-Equity Bank Uganda

• Gombe Project for Sustainable Tourism -Treescape Planet Organisation

• Omo and KCCA IWD Campaign-Unilever Uganda

• Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon- Submitted by UBL

• Cancer Run-Submitted by Centenary Bank

8. Best ESG campaign-For entry but not for public vote

• Equity Bank Tree Planting Program

• She Walks-Johnnie Walker /UBL

• Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon- Submitted by UBL

• Gombe Project for Sustainable Tourism -Treescape Planet Organisation

9. Rising Agency of the year- For entry but not for public vote

• Pivot Media & Marketing

• Odd Gorilla Ltd

• Capital One Group Ltd

10. Agency of the year-For Entry not for public vote

• Saladin Advertising Ltd

• Buzz Group Africa

• MetropolitanRepublic

• Zeus The Agency

• Fireworks Group

11. Marketing Campaign of the year-For entry but not for public vote

• She Walks-Johnnie Walker/UBL

• Pepsi Rebrand-Pepsi/Crown Beverages Ltd

• Bell Oba Fest 2024-UBL

• Rock Boom Kyakala-Harris International Ltd

• Uganda Waragi Lemon & Ginger Limited edition Launch-UBL

• Flavour That Slaps- Mirinda/Crown Beverages Ltd

• Tusker Lite Mt. Rwenzori Marathon-Submitted by UBL

• Deal Masavu-Total Energies Uganda

• Guinness Bright house-UBL

• Laga Swagga National Consumer Promo-UBL

12. UMEAS Marketing Pioneer Award

• To be announced at the Awards Gala